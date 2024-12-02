'Dangerous development': Likud-circulated list ranks KAN journalists by stance toward government

A list ranking journalists from the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) based on their perceived stance toward the government began circulating on Sunday in Likud-affiliated social media groups.

The list ranked journalists and broadcasters hosting current affairs programs on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 signifying strong government support and 5 indicating strong opposition.

This follows the preliminary legislative vote to shutter KAN, coupled with sweeping reforms led by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, which has sparked significant controversy.

Critics labeled as government opponents

According to the document, which claimed the rankings reflect audience perceptions rather than personal opinions, government-aligned figures included Kalman Liebskind and Ze’ev Kam. Meanwhile, prominent critics, such as Asaf Liberman, Roni Kuban, Omri Assenheim, and Rina Matzliach, were labeled as government opponents.

In response, KAN CEO Golan Yochpaz issued a rare statement denouncing the list, calling it "an ugly and dangerous development." He stated, "The labeling and categorization of journalists mark another step in the erosion of free journalism and the weakening of Israeli democracy. However, I am confident that such McCarthyist acts will not deter Kan’s journalists and staff from continuing their work courageously and professionally."

מכונת הרעל עובדת בכל החזיתות ובכל הכח.והפעם, בערוץ הטלגרם "מלוכדים" מפיצים "מסמך שמלמד על גוון כמעט אחיד עמו מזוהים רוב שדרני התאגיד הממומנים מכיסנו".מהו המסמך?טבלה שמישהו הכין כחלק מקמפיין הממשלה לסגירת התאגיד. pic.twitter.com/VB2gj2xCcU — Gil Feldman (@feldman_gil) December 1, 2024

Yochpaz also highlighted public support for the broadcaster, saying, "The vast majority of the Israeli public wants KAN to continue operating across digital, radio, and television platforms and rejects any attempts to undermine its independence."

The Jerusalem Journalists’ Association also criticized the publication, warning of potential personal risks to journalists targeted by the list, stating, "This escalation crosses a dangerous line. We urge the Likud to distance itself from and condemn the list immediately."

These developments add fuel to ongoing debates about press freedom in Israel as the government advances legislative and regulatory changes, reshaping the media landscape.