Strock: Religious Zionists open to hostage deal similar to Nov. deal

The Religious Zionist Party will support a hostage deal that is similar to the November deal of last year, National Missions Minister Orit Strock told 103FM on Monday.

"If there is a deal that allows the continuation of the fighting in Gaza, the further dismantling of Hamas, which we have not yet eradicated in its civilian, governmental, and military forms, and the continued pursuit of the war's objectives, we will certainly support it," the Religious Zionist Party MK added.

"We all very much want to see the hostages back with us. Hamas's situation is not what it used to be. The very framework for a ceasefire in Lebanon and Hezbollah's willingness to distance itself from Hamas and focus on its own survival, just before it loses control, leaves Hamas more isolated," she noted, adding, "We all hope this will influence its positions."

"I’m among those who believe in pursuing individual deals with the captors of the hostages. I’m against deals with Hamas as an entity," she added.

"If the deal reinstates Hamas as a threat to Israel, we cannot support it under any circumstances. However, if there is an option to bring them back without compromising the war's objectives, we are willing to listen. A SOLDIER walks along a mural that shows hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, this week. The number of the 101 hostages still in Gaza believed to be alive is rapidly diminishing, creating an unbearable sense of urgency, the writer stresses. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

"We must utterly and completely destroy this empire of terror," Strock emphasized, further stating, "So far, we have not truly achieved this goal."

'Settlement in Gaza is not part of the war goals'

Regarding an Israeli settlement of Gaza, she said, "I previously stated that the objectives of the war are sacred in my eyes. People have charged forward and risked their lives for them. These objectives do not include settlement in Gaza, and that is no coincidence. In this war, people with views similar to mine and those opposite to mine are fighting shoulder to shoulder. Settlement in Gaza is not part of the war’s goals."

Regarding the statements made by former defense minister Moshe "Bogie" Ya’alon that Israel was being "dragged" into "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza, the minister said, "I cannot understand how someone who was a good Chief of Staff and a good defense minister," and someone who adheres to her side of the political map," could make such unfortunate statements that have absolutely no connection to common sense."