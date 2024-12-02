Shin Bet finds 200 Iranian cyberattacks on Israeli personalities

In recent months, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) has uncovered some 200 efforts made by Iranian hackers to target Israeli civilians, the Shin Bet stated on Monday.

The hacking was conducted via phishing attempts against various individuals, including Israeli politicians, academics, and media personalities, the security agency added.

The hackers reportedly looked to gain access to the emails, computers, or smartphones of the individuals they were interested in hacking. Such operations would allow them access to information such as personal addresses or places in which these individuals reside.

Data would serve to attack individuals

The Shin Bet noted that this would be done by forcing the attacked user to download an app or transfer them to a website that would require them to enter personal data. A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION PHOTO/REUTERS)

Such data could be used to carry out attacks against such personalities through cells that were enlisted in Israel.

The Shin Bet added that it had thwarted nine attempts made by Israelis to carry out operations against the country on behalf of Iran.