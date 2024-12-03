'We’re moving backward': IDF officers express criticism over Lebanon ceasefire

IDF officers from the Northern Command criticized the IDF on Tuesday for not utilizing the opportunity given to it in the ceasefire to patrol villages in southern Lebanon in order to dismantle terror networks and eliminate weapons caches in the area.

"On the first day, it worked," said one Northern Command officer. "Patrols began, and we detained Hezbollah terrorists and Lebanese civilians. At least one individual came out of hiding. The others? They moved from northern to southern Lebanon, exploiting the fact that the Lebanese Army had yet to set up checkpoints or simply bypassed those already in place."

The officers noted that Lebanese civilians are indeed returning to their homes despite reports suggesting otherwise. "Most are coming back to see what happened to their houses and villages," an officer explained. "Some discovered that there’s nothing left."

Sharp criticism was directed at the senior command for not adopting a more proactive approach. "We could have taken far greater advantage of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon to scan and destroy terror infrastructure and weapons," one officer remarked.

"Instead, we're retreating, hesitating, and reducing forces in certain areas. Why? Rather than expanding search operations, we're overly cautious. It's a mistake. We're moving backward again. Talk to the troops on the ground - they'll tell you what they see with their own eyes."

'Hezbollah will be back at the border soon'

A reserve officer added, "Hezbollah terrorists will be back at the border soon, and they’ll do it in different forms. They won’t wait. They don’t need to wear uniforms. It will fall to intelligence to identify them. We know that some of the journalists being sent to the border are working for Hezbollah. That’s how it starts. The real issue is that in 60 days, it’ll be even harder to act."

Another officer operating in the area voiced concerns about operational readiness. "Soldiers are being sent on leave and short breaks. There are missions to accomplish, but it’s hard to carry them out. No one wants to go on patrol knowing they don’t have the full support of critical units, like bomb disposal teams or additional forces for searches and responses. As a result, commanders are hesitant to take the initiative."