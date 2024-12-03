'Resign immediately': Anti-Corruption Movement sends letter to IPS Chief Kobi Yaakobi

The Anti-Corruption Movement has called on IPS Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi to resign in a letter sent on Tuesday.

The letter lists its reasons for this call, all of which relate to the recent allegations concerning various offenses of fraud, breach of trust, and obstruction of investigative proceedings. After this, the letter calls on Yaakobi to "resign immediately, until the end of the criminal investigation."

The letter emphasizes that if he does not resign himself, "It will be necessary to initiate legal proceedings for your suspension." Israeli prison service response unit seen during an operation where Nukhba terrorists (a Hamas unit) being held, at a prison in central Israel, August 28, 2024 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

"On December 2, 2024, a criminal investigation was opened against you by the Department for Investigation of Police Officers," the letter began, explaining why IPS Chief Yaakobi should resign. It added that he was released under restrictive conditions and caution following said investigation.

Immediate suspension

The movement then explained that the accusations against him "are considered disciplinary offenses," as was defined in the Prison Ordinance of 1971.

Moreover, according to the ordinance, the Commissioner is authorized to "suspend an officer accused of misconduct or under investigation for committing an offense or disciplinary violation," with the latter part of the sentence highlighted by the movement in their letter to Commissioner Yaakobi.

The movement then reiterated that Commissioner Yaakobi was investigated under circumstances "of severe gravity" and emphasized that "accordingly, your immediate suspension is required until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, along with your removal from all facilities of the Prison Service."