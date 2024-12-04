Adraee disputes Al Jazeera claims that the IDF targets Palestinians with sounds of women screaming

IDF Spokesman in Arabic Avichay Adraee disputed reports that the IDF uses drones to play sounds of women and children screaming to force Gazans out of their homes.

On Monday, Al Jazeera reported on Gazan claims that the IDF has started to use drones to play sounds of screaming women and children to force Palestinians out of their homes to target and kill them.

"These allegations lack any logical basis or evidence," the spokesman wrote in a statement on X/Twitter, adding that the reported tactic went against the IDF's moral code.

"In response to the latest false reports published by Al Jazeera making baseless allegations against the IDF, it is evident that Al Jazeera, given the collapse of the terrorist organizations it has supported over the years, one after another, finds itself in a state of complete media bankruptcy," he wrote. Palestinians view the damage inside a school sheltering displaced people after it was hit by an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, September 22, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS)

'Implicit support' for terror

Adraee insisted that the allegations "reflect Al Jazeera's narrative, which overflows with implicit support for terrorist groups."

#عاجل ردًا على الأخبار الكاذبة الجديدة التي نشرتها قناة الجزيرة والتي تتهم بها جيش الدفاع باتهامات باطلة لا أساس لها من الصحة، يتضح أن الجزيرة، ومع انهيار التنظيمات الإرهابية التي دعمتها على مر السنين واحدًا تلو الآخر، وجدت نفسها في حالة إفلاس إعلامي تام.⭕️اليوم، تلجأ… pic.twitter.com/iVWt2lORRY — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 3, 2024

"This is the same Al Jazeera that, just a few months ago, fabricated stories of IDF soldiers raping Palestinian women, only to later delete the news without apologizing for its blatant lies," Adraee wrote.

Al Jazeera's report comes in the midst of heightened efforts to discredit the IDF and harm soldiers. On Sunday, a Belgian pro-Palestinian foundation doxxed three IDF soldiers, though they did not prove the soldier's connections beyond the fact that they were in the West Bank or Gaza at the time of the operation listed.