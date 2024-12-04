Post-COVID: Israeli students see drastic decline in math and science scores compared to world

Following the coronavirus pandemic, math and science test scores dropped by an average of 11 or 12 points globally, but they dropped 32 points in Israel, a new study released Wednesday showed.

The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMMS) study, conducted in Israel in May of 2023, checked the math and science knowledge and skills of 8th-grade students in 44 countries and three educational entities around the world.

Israel fell from 16th place among examined countries in 2019 to 25th place in 2023 when looking at results for the science test.

In math, the results were even more drastic, with Israel dropping from 9th place in 2019 to 23rd place in 2023.

There was a sharp increase in the number of students struggling in math and science, with one in five classified as "under the threshold," the ministry said. This is compared to one of eight in 2019. Education Minister Yoav Kisch speaks during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on April 15, 2024 (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

The gap between Hebrew and Arabic-speaking students also increased, the ministry added. Hebrew-speaking students dropped 26 points in math and 29 in science, while Arabic-speaking students dropped 56 and 49 points, respectively.

Israel's Education Ministry plans overhaul

The Education Ministry highlighted the fact that Israel ordered coronavirus lockdowns for around 130 days, while some countries that had fewer lockdown days saw improvements to their TIMMS results.

The test results reflect a conservative response to the coronavirus pandemic and security challenges, the ministry said.

The ministry also highlighted plans and core processes intended to improve the achievements of Israeli students in these subjects.

The plan includes new curricula that meet international standards, mandating 15 class hours of math and 14 of science, new testing, incorporating digital tools and AI in teaching, and more.

The ministry also highlighted support systems, including a government decision to form an advisory team for the minister on STEM subjects, incorporating professionals in the education system, and more.

"Investing in the next generation is the most secure guarantee for strengthening national resilience. Once the war ends, we will demand an additional budget allocation of one billion shekels for the education system to address the new challenges," Education Minister Yoav Kisch said.