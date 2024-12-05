Protesters chain themselves to Communications Ministry calling for free press

Protesters chained themselves together, blocking the entrance to the Communications Ministry Thursday morning, as additional protesters participated in a protest instillation depicting the hanging of Israeli news channels outside the entrance to the ministry.

Two protesters dressed as newscasters sat next to the hanged news channels, pretending to broadcast for "Dictator TV: The end of the free press."

The blocking of the entrance to the ministry was part of a protest that began in Jerusalem's Zion Square, with a small group of protesters calling for democracy and warning against the return of the judicial overhaul.

The protest followed the passing of a controversial bill to privatize the Public Broadcasting Corporation in a preliminary vote last week and the advancement of a series of additional bills seen by some as a continuation of the attempted judicial overhaul. Protesters chained together blocking the entrance to the Communications Ministry, protesting for free speech (credit: EVE YOUNG)

"The judicial overhaul never truly stopped, but after October 7, it slowed down until the opening of the current winter session. Since the session began, the coalition has been advancing numerous laws aimed at strengthening government power and dismantling the few remaining checks and balances that protect Israeli democracy," said protest organization Changing Direction, who led Thursday's protest.

"We, the protest movement to replace the government, along with other Israeli citizens who value a democratic state, will not allow Israel to become a dictatorship."

"We will not allow harm to the free press, we will not allow harm to the separation of powers, we will not allow harm to the gatekeepers, and we will not allow any harm to free elections in Israel. These are not slogans—we are taking to the streets and will continue to do so, protesting resolutely against a government that sees only itself. Together, with persistence and determination, we will repair and rebuild everything that has been destroyed," the organization added.

Critics of the bill

Last week, the Attorney-General’s Office had expressed “serious concerns” that the bill to privatize the Public Broadcasting Corporation's real purpose was to shut down a media outlet that is critical of the government and create a “chilling effect” on other media outlets.

According to the A-G, the bill “joins a series of proposals being advanced at this time that threaten the corporation’s independence and ability to fulfill its public roles.”

Opposition leader Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid also called the bill an "an attack on Israeli democracy, on Israeli freedom of expression, and on Israeli creativity, under the guise of addressing the corporation’s issues." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Eight were arrested at Thursday's protest as police forcibly removed the protesters from the entrance to the ministry.

Police said that they declared the protest an illegal gathering, and "after [protesters] refused to comply with police instructions, continued barricading themselves in the location, and disturbing others at the scene, the officers were left with no choice but to restore public order by arresting eight of the individuals who persisted in their refusal to leave the premises."

"The Israel Police will continue to allow freedom of protest for everyone within the boundaries of the law. However, it will take action against public disturbances, endangering bystanders, and other unlawful acts that harm the freedom of movement of a large number of bystanders."

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.