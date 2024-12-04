Lapid at ‘Media Freedom Conference’ – Israeli democracy ‘under attack’

Israeli democracy is “under attack,” Knesset opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said at the start of an “emergency” conference his party hosted in the Knesset in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.

Lapid’s Yesh Atid party convened the conference, called the “Media Freedom Conference,” in the wake of a number of moves by the government that could affect freedom of press in Israel. These include bill proposals to privatize and commercialize Israel’s Public Broadcasting Corporation, known as Kan, a government decision to cut all advertising ties to the Haaretz newspaper, and more.

According to Lapid, “Democracy must protect itself. The two basic qualities of a democracy - the qualities that differentiate it from every other type of regime - are its ability to critique itself and improve itself. Both are impossible without a free press. Both are under attack.”

“This government doesn't want balance, it wants media like in Hungary, like in Russia – restrained, frightened, submissive, shallow,” Lapid said. Opposition leader Yair Lapid, 4.12.2024 (credit: ASI EFRATI)

“This is a planned, orchestrated attack that comes from the top. Time after time, Netanyahu speaks from the Knesset podium to rail against the media. In what country – in what type of country – does the Prime Minister speak in parliament against the basic idea of a free press? In what sort of country is criticism of the government – the most basic role of the media – labeled as treachery?” Lapid said.

Lapid criticizes media boycott

Lapid pointed out that he had removed all symbols of the opposition from the conference’s symbols so as to make media outlets associated with the Israeli Right more comfortable. However, these outlets, such as Channel 14, did not attend.

Yediot Ahronot's report, Merav Betito argued that once the government began singling out reporters, it was a matter of time until it would start doing the same for regular citizens.

The Marker’s Sami Peretz argued that the government wasn’t just acting against freedom of the press but was refusing to accept criticism whatsoever, pointing out that the government had yet to form a National Commission of Inquiry to investigate the October 7 Hamas massacre.