Majority of Israeli Arabs and Jews against resettling the Gaza Strip, survey finds

The overwhelming majority (88.5%) of Israeli Arabs oppose establishing Jewish settlements in Gaza, while a small majority (52%) of Jewish Israelis oppose this, according to an Israel Democracy Institute poll published this week.

This is divided along political lines, with a large majority of Jews on the Left (85.5%) and in the center (77%) opposing settlement and a majority of Jews on the right (59.5%) supporting it, the IDI reported.

Examining the reasoning of those who support the establishment of Jewish settlement in Gaza, the poll found that 31% of supporters said that the main reason they support Gaza settlement is "to correct the mistake of the unilateral disengagement from Gaza in 2005."

Some 23.5% said the main reason they support Gaza settlement was to "provide better protection for residents of the Gaza border region"; 25.5% said it is that "Gaza is part of the Land of Israel"; and 17% said the main reason was "punishment for the events of October 7."

US elections

The poll also examined Israelis' opinions about "The importance of Israel’s security in the eyes of the incoming US administration." REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL nominee and former US president Donald Trump speaks at an event commemorating the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel on Monday in Doral, Florida. (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)

Some 63% of Jews and 59% of Arabs said that Israel's security will be a " central consideration for President-Elect Trump when formulating American foreign policy."

"There are large differences within the Jewish sample between the various political camps: On the Left, only 38% think that the Trump administration will attach great importance to Israel’s security, compared with 46.5% in the Center and a large majority of 77% on the Right," the IDI said.

Some 52% of Israelis said they think that Trump's inauguration will accelerate the end of the war in Gaza and Lebanon, 12% said it would accelerate the end of the war only in Lebanon, and 17% said they do not think it would accelerate the end of the war on either front.

When examining Israeli attitudes on ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, the poll found that 61% of Jewish respondents think that the main driver behind issuing the warrants was "the court’s longstanding anti-Israel bias," the IDI said.

In the total sample (including Jewish and Arab Israelis), 16% said they think that the main reason for the warrants was the "way in which Israel and the IDF have conducted the war in Gaza"; 23% chalked it up to ineffective war efforts, and 53% blamed anti-Israel bias.