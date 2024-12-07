Israeli doctor warns of critical conditions in Hamas captivity after watching video of hostage

A new video released by Hamas on Saturday shows hostage Matan Zangauker pleading for his release and revealing visible signs of severe physical distress, including cracked lips caused by dehydration and malnutrition, underscoring the deteriorating health of captives held in harsh conditions.

Zangauker, a 21-year-old Israeli from Ashdod, was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attacks on southern Israel. Known as a dedicated young man with a passion for music and volunteering, he had been serving as part of Israel’s emergency services before being taken captive. His abduction has deeply shaken his family and community, who have been actively campaigning for his release.

Hamas released the video of Zangauker speaking to the Israeli public, urging continued demonstrations for his release. He also addressed his mother, saying, "I hear about the actions you're taking; I hope we'll meet soon."

The footage shows Zangauker's face with visible cracks on his lips, a condition medically known as cheilitis, which may indicate severe dehydration, poor nutrition, and infections. Hamas released a video of hostage Matan Zangauker, December 7, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

Medical interpretation: dehydration, malnutrition, and infections

Cracked lips often signify dehydration due to inadequate fluid intake, leading to moisture loss in the skin, particularly in the delicate tissues of the lips. Low environmental humidity can exacerbate this condition.

Cheilitis may also stem from bacterial or fungal infections, as well as nutritional deficiencies such as insufficient iron, zinc, or B vitamins. These symptoms may also reflect systemic illnesses like allergies or eczema, worsened by the harsh conditions hostages face in captivity.

Symptoms include pain, a burning sensation, and occasional bleeding, making eating and speaking difficult.

Reports indicate dire conditions

Reports from former hostages and Zangauker’s appearance in the video highlight the grave state of captives held by Hamas, with many believed to be critically ill and at risk of not surviving much longer.