Israeli officials warn Syrian factions not to violate existing agreements with Syrian state

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar have issued strong warnings to Syrian factions to avoid violating existing agreements between Israel and the Syrian state in statements issued on Saturday night.

This came after Syrian factions made rapid gains against Assad, seizing the entirety of the Syrian Golan and beginning encirclement of Damascus.

Sa'ar took to X to warn Syrian factions to avoid continuing to violate the existing ceasefire between Israel and Syria from 1974.

"During the last day, armed forces entered the buffer zone on the Syrian side of the border with Israel. Among other things, attacks were carried out on the UNDF force in the area."

"Israel is troubled by the violations of the separation of forces agreement with Syria from May 1974, which also expresses a threat to its security and the security of its settlements and citizens, with an emphasis on the settlements of the Golan Heights. The State of Israel does not intervene in the internal conflict in Syria." Rebel fighters seen in Homs countryside, in Syria, December 7, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

An offensive response

Halevi conducted a situational assessment and the approval process for defensive and offensive plans for the 210th Division alongside members of the General Staff Forum and the commanding officer of the 210th Division on Saturday on the border with Syria.

Halevi issued statements warning armed factions that violations would be met with an "offensive response," however, he also stressed that, alongside these efforts, Israel would not intervene in events in Syria.

"The primary focus is on observing Iran's movements and interests, which is our top priority. The secondary focus is on local factions who are taking control of the area, assessing their actions, behavior, and deterrence levels, and ensuring they do not mistakenly direct their actions toward us," Halevi said during a situation assessment on the border with Syria.

"We must conduct a situational assessment every few hours. At this cadence, every event here defines the new standard and causes changes. In order to understand developments, we are monitoring the situation very closely with all our intelligence-gathering capabilities."

"If such confusion does arise, there is an offensive response backed by very strong defensive responses. We must be prepared both offensively and defensively."