Einav Zangauker: 'Israel is moving towards a partial deal, sentencing hostages to death'

Israel is advancing towards a partial hostage deal whose framework would only return some of the hostages, Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, told Radio 103FM on Sunday.

"The State of Israel is heading towards a partial deal that will return only some of our hostages," she said, adding, "but unfortunately, this means it is sentencing Matan and everyone left behind to death."

Her comment came following Hamas's publication on Saturday, which featured a sign of life message from her son.

She spoke about her emotions while hearing her son's voice, stating, "When Matan spoke for the first time as I watched the video, I felt as though he was right in front of me. I wasn’t really listening to him; I was answering him and talking to him.

"I paid less attention to what he was saying because I so badly wanted to respond to him, to reassure him," she said. Hamas released a video of hostage Matan Zangauker, December 7, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

"What moved me the most was that Matan didn’t break. Although he lowered his gaze, he didn’t break," Zangauker affirmed.

"Matan is strong, and it’s so moving to see him not break and so eager to come home—that’s the least we can give him."

"Physically, he looks very scared and terrified; his lips are frozen, which I assume is due to fear. We know their [the hostages'] captors don’t allow them to speak in a loud tone, so I think this might be the first time Matan himself has heard his own voice." She noted.

"My fear is that they won’t even survive the winter," she stated.

Zangauker comments on discussion with Netanyahu

Zangauker also discussed her conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the publication of the video, saying, "He did listen to me. He said he would do everything, but ultimately, after 10 minutes of speaking with the prime minister, I understand one thing—the Government of Israel has no intention of reaching a comprehensive deal and ending the war."