F-15 jets play key role in Israel's military operations

The F-15 jets have played a role in Israeli warfare throughout every major operation over the years, and the current war is no exception.

Time and again, the ‘Baz’ and ‘Ra’am’ have proven to be top of the line with their ability to conduct intense strikes deep in enemy territory.

The IDF’s new special profile on these jets dove into their history in protecting Israel’s skies.

The ‘Baz’ (F-15) and ‘Ra'am’ (F-15I) aircraft led Israel’s first strike in Yemen in July, as well as the operation that eliminated Nasrallah. The two are considered the best attack aircraft of their kind in the Middle East, primarily due to their ability to carry large amounts of munitions and travel long distances.

The 'Baz'

The older aircraft, the ‘Baz,’ has a maximum speed of Mach 2.5, and has been a staple of Israel’s Air Force since the First Lebanon War during Operation "Opera" and Operation "Wooden Leg" in which the Air Force conducted its first long-range strike. iaf plane f-15i 29888idf (credit: IDF)

With an impressive 13-meter-long wingspan and 19-meter length, the 'Baz' was able to strike the Houthi regime at the port of Hodeidah while avoiding detection.

The 'Ra'am'

Over 20 years after the addition of the 'Baz', a new aircraft was produced specifically for Israel: the F-15I 'Ra'am.'

Because the ‘Ra’am’ can fly at over 1000 km/h at low altitudes and travel nearly 4,500 kilometers on a single tank, the aircraft was chosen for the mission to eliminate Narallah in the heart of Beirut.