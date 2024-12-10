Body language expert determines if Netanyahu told truth during press conference

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference on Monday night ahead of his testimony in the "Case 1000-4000" trials, which began on Tuesday morning.

In a carefully prepared speech, he discussed political and security developments, deliberately omitting any reference to his legal proceedings or testimony.

For 99 days, Netanyahu refrained from answering journalists' questions. However, on the eve of his court appearance, he broke his silence. Known for his strategic acumen, Netanyahu anticipated that questions regarding his testimony would surface following his remarks on the ongoing war’s achievements, challenges, and casualties. Despite his preparation, his composure faltered.

When queried about his testimony, Netanyahu reacted with visible irritation, accusing the media of bias—a moment reminiscent of former President Moshe Katsav’s 2007 press conference before his trial. He directed his frustration toward N12 reporter Yolan Cohen and Kan 11 correspondent Michael Shemesh, who raised questions about the hostage deal and the classified documents case, respectively.

“I heard in the media that they claim I want to evade the trial. Me? Evade? What nonsense. I’ve waited eight years for this day. Eight years to present the truth, to utterly dismantle the absurd accusations against me, to expose the witch hunt method—intimidation, threats, forgery of protocols, withholding exculpatory evidence, illegal leaks, brainwashing the public. That’s the system. And after all that, you think I don’t want to speak? Tomorrow, I’ll speak,” Netanyahu stated. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Tel Aviv District Court during his testimony in the trial against him, December 10, 2024 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

Body language expert Maayan Beshan, trained in criminal profiling, analyzed Netanyahu's behavior during the press conference. According to Beshan, while Netanyahu’s words were emphatic, his reliance on prepared notes suggested a lack of genuine emotional investment in his claims of waiting eight years. She noted that such reliance on written text undermined his assertion of personal conviction.

Beshan also pointed out subtle cues in Netanyahu’s body language that signaled potential evasion, particularly his tendency to close his eyes while responding. She explained that this behavior often indicates an attempt to avoid confrontation or conceal something.

Eyes don't lie

“The eyes are governed by the subconscious, making them a reliable marker of concealment,” Beshan said. Netanyahu’s measured gestures and incongruent eye movements were inconsistent with the gravity of his statements.

The contrast between Netanyahu’s prepared remarks and his responses during the Q&A session was stark. Beshan observed that while his speech was marked by stability and synchronized gestures, his behavior shifted when faced with direct questions.

His eye contact diminished, and stress indicators, such as downward gazes, became apparent. Furthermore, when discussing collective efforts, such as "total victory," his gestures were restrained. In contrast, he displayed more animated movements when talking about himself, revealing an underlying focus on personal stakes.

The press conference took a heated turn when News 12’s Yolan Cohen asked why the Gaza war was not halted for a comprehensive deal. Netanyahu lashed out, saying, “You constantly disseminate lies that there was a deal I blocked! Political rivals within the cabinet spread these lies. Hamas blocked the deal, not us. You harm families with your daily falsehoods!” Beshan observed that before delivering his response, Netanyahu repeatedly tapped his index finger—a gesture she interpreted as a subconscious expression of tension or warning.

When questioned about his decision not to step aside during his trial, Netanyahu delivered his response with a twisting motion. Beshan interpreted this gesture as sending a subliminal message likening the questioner to a snake—cunning and deceitful.