‘I’ll call you Santi, and you call me Bougie’: Israeli president meets Paraguayan president

Since becoming president in July 2021, Isaac Herzog has preferred not to be addressed by his nickname of Bougie. On Wednesday, though, he made a rare exception when hosting Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, who is on an official visit to Israel to reopen the Embassy of Paraguay in Jerusalem after his predecessor closed it down in 2018.

The two last met in Paris when the Peñas sat behind the Herzogs at the Olympic Games. At that time, Paraguay’s leader told Herzog, “You will always have my back.” In Jerusalem on Wednesday, the Israeli president told him: “The friendship you are radiating means a lot to us.” This was preceded by Herzog saying, “I’ll call you Santi, and you call me Bougie.”

Paraguay's president Santiago Pena speaks at the Knesset. December 11, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Minutes earlier, sitting at a table that had occupied the office of former British prime minister Benjamin Disraeli, Peña had written in the guest book and subsequently stated aloud: “We have been with you in the past. We will always be with you.”

One of 33 countries that voted in favor of partitioning Palestine in 1947