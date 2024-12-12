Paraguayan president: ‘Think of Paraguay like an extension of Israeli territory’

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña said that he wanted to move relations between Israel and Paraguay “from good to great” at an address at Reichman University on Thursday evening about relations between the two nations.

Peña underscored that the two nations had always had cordial relations. Still, Panama, in an effort to become more recognized on the international stage, wishes to be more ambitious with what it can achieve diplomatically.

“There’s a difference between having good relations and having great relations,” Peña said, emphasizing that both countries’ strides in technology and innovation would benefit each other. “ We have an option to have great relations. My approach is to think of Paraguay as an extension of the Israeli territory. Our responsibility is to show Israel why Paraguay is such a potential [partner].”

The Paraguayan leader also emphasized the similarities between the two smaller nations. Paraguay faced a massive massacre attempt by three neighboring countries in the latter half of the 19th century. However, Peña emphasized that his nations share something stronger in common with the Jewish state.

“I think the most important similarity is our faith. Peña spoke to The Jerusalem Post on commonalities between the two nations. “We are people of a lot of faith, and when you have faith, there’s nothing that you cannot endure. So I think this is the most important thing: our great importance in our faith and what we believe and this creation of an idea that we deserve an opportunity also. Nobody can tell us ‘No you cannot do it’. So, the sky is the limit.”

Official visits around embassy re-launch

Peña’s appearance at Reichmann comes amidst an official visit to Israel to reopen the Embassy of Paraguay in Jerusalem. The Jerusalem Post previously reported that the decision was both decided and rescinded in 2018 by Peña’s predecessor.

Peña reopened Paraguay’s embassy to Israel in an official ceremony on Thursday, making it the fifth to be opened in the capital. He said during the ceremony: "Mr. Prime Minister, on behalf of all the Paraguayan people, we were with you, we are with you, and we will stay with the people of Israel forever."

“There is a basic sympathy between our people and the people of Paraguay,” Netanyahu said at the opening. “ You recognize the truth here: Jerusalem is Israel’s capital. This is a fact, and you recognize it, and we recognize the fact that you speak out and stand up for that because of the common values.”

He told the Knesset in a Wednesday special session that “the opening of the embassy in Jerusalem is a beating heart in our friendship."

Peña met separately with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to underscore Paraguay’s commitment to Israel.