Some 50% of Israelis living in Diaspora feel more connected to Jewish community post-Oct. 7 - poll

Some 50% of Israelis living in the Diaspora feel more connected to the local Jewish communities following the October 7 massacre, according to a survey conducted in October of 2024 by the World Zionist Organization's Department for Organization and Connection with Israelis Abroad.

Half of the respondents expressed an identification and a sentiment of belonging with the local Jewish community in the aftermath of the massacre, representing a rise of 10% compared with last year.

According to the survey, 75% of respondents expressed the same sentiment with regard to the local Israeli community, which constitutes an increase of 10% when contrasted with the previous year.

The poll also found that some 20% of Israelis who currently live in the Diaspora feel they are the recipients of a positive attitude from their surroundings, representing a 50% decrease with regard to last year.

Half of the respondents also noted that they do not feel safe identifying as Israelis to those who are not in their close circle of acquaintances.

Opinions regarding Israel

When asked about the security situation in Israel, 40% noted the country was safe to live in, while 60% saw the Diaspora as more secure. In addition, according to the survey, some 20% of the respondents did not consider returning to Israel.

"The general sentiment among Israelis living abroad is similar to that which is in the country," Gusti Yehoshua Braverman, head of the department, noted of the findings, emphasizing peoples' "concern regarding the future, both in Israel and globally."

"Israelis who responded to the study expressed fear, gloom, and anxiety about the new reality that emerged following October 7."

The research also highlights the opportunity to foster connections between Israeli and Jewish communities," she continued.

"We in Israel must recognize the tremendous resource of having hundreds of thousands of people worldwide who care deeply and worry about Israel’s future and condition, and we must engage in continuous dialogue to promote collaboration with Israelis abroad. Ultimately, the interest is mutual, and everyone understands that Israel is their true home," she further noted.