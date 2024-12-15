Christmas in Jerusalem: Take a last-minute trip to the Holy City for some much-needed festive cheer

‘Tis the season for some holiday cheer. And for those forgoing a quick jaunt to European Christmas markets this season, you’ve got an option closer to home: Jerusalem.

The intricate balance of religions in one small, historically charged space makes the Old City a fascinating – and complex – symbol of coexistence. But if there’s one thing we all need this holiday season, it’s hope that we can achieve just that amidst current events.

Here’s how to celebrate the merriest of seasons in the most magical city in the world. HIGH TEA at Jerusalem’s American Colony Hotel (credit: LAUREN GUMPORT)

Where to stay

That’s easy: The American Colony Hotel. Truly embodying the holiday spirit, the property’s Christmas decorations alone will have you swooning upon arrival.

Offering a variety of festive events for the winter season, guests can enjoy a special Christmas Eve Dinner on December 24 and a Christmas Day Buffet on December 25 (where you may see Santa handing out gifts). There’s also a New Year’s Eve Dinner on December 31.

Holiday packages like the “Christmas Charm” (starting from NIS 1,399/night) and “A Taste of Christmas” (starting from NIS 1,599/night) include accommodation, breakfast, festive cocktails, and discounts on spa treatments.

Make sure to book yourself the High Tea experience, which general manager Jeremy Berkovits personally implemented – fine sandwiches, gingerbread men, countless sweet treats, and piping hot tea included. Snag a place by the fireplace and simply indulge.

During your stay, don’t miss The Cellar Bar for a drink. Opening daily at 5:30 p.m., it becomes more lively as the evening unfolds. With an impressive wine list, featuring top local selections, and expertly crafted cocktails, it’s the perfect place to mingle with locals, visitors, journalists, dignitaries, and embassy staff from around the world. Prefer to stay for dinner? No problem – you can enjoy a meal right at the bar. Arrive early to grab a seat; this spot never disappoints.

As you immerse yourself in The American Colony Hotel’s rich history, you’ll also experience its ethos of peace and neutrality, brought to life by the world-class staff – many of whom have been there for decades. This diverse team, composed of Jews, Christians, and Muslims, has shaped the hotel into a true sanctuary for visitors from all walks of life.

The property transcends religious boundaries, embodying universal values of human connection, harmony, and togetherness. It's a testament to what life could be. During my stay, for the first time since October 7, I felt a genuine sense of hope and the possibility of a better future for the country.

What to do

If you venture beyond the hotel, you’ll find a wealth of holiday activities just steps away. A short stroll will bring you to Balian Armenian Ceramics of Jerusalem, a family-run workshop established by the Armenian Balian family in 1922.

Book a Ceramics Workshop in advance (NIS 150 per person) for a hands-on experience in painting tiles and pottery, or simply browse their exquisite hand-painted tiles, plates, and bowls. You can even watch the artists at work. Open on Shabbat, like many other Armenian ceramic studios in the Old City, Balian’s craftsmanship can also be admired in the tile murals at The American Colony Hotel during your stay.

From there, walk into the Old City and visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of the most sacred sites for millions of Christian believers. Make sure to dress modestly before heading inside to see where Jesus is believed to have been crucified, buried, and resurrected. Entrance is free. If you’re visiting on Christmas Eve, don’t miss the church’s annual midnight mass, a deeply moving and festive celebration.

Before you leave the city, there are a few more must-see stops.

The International YMCA of Jerusalem offers a variety of events throughout December, including concerts and Christmas markets (NIS 25 for adults, free for children under 10). Be sure to check their calendar and plan your visit accordingly.

And if you have an evening to spare, don’t miss the Winter Dreams light festival – the world’s largest light sculpture exhibition, making its debut in Israel. This European-style winter market, set in the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens, boasts nearly one million eco-friendly LED lights and food stalls by renowned chefs. Enjoy captivating light displays and indulge in special winter dishes.

The festival runs Sunday through Thursday evenings and after Shabbat on Saturday nights. Tickets are NIS 119 per person (discounted to NIS 89 per person for families of four) if purchased in advance. If you’re unable to visit in December, no worries – the lights will be on display through January 2025.

Finally, if you’re in the Old City during Hanukkah, which overlaps with Christmas this year, take a leisurely stroll through the Jewish Quarter. Admire the beautiful menorahs displayed in local windows, and make sure to visit the Western Wall Menorah Lighting, held every evening at 4:30 p.m. throughout the holiday.

Eat, drink, and be merry

Jerusalem offers more than just festive cheer – it’s a celebration of history, faith, and culture. Whether you’re wandering through ancient streets, dining in a historic hotel, sipping on mulled wine, or marveling at twinkling lights, Jerusalem’s unique blend of traditions provides a truly magical Christmas experience. This vibrant city reminds us that hope, unity, and togetherness can shine brightly, even in the most complex places. There’s no better way to celebrate the season.

Lauren Gumport is an avid traveler, travel writer, and VP of communications at a travel tech start-up, Faye Travel Insurance. Her travel tips have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BuzzFeed, and more. Follow her on Instagram: @Gumport.