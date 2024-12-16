Letters to the Editor, December 16, 2024: Surrender to the emotions

Surrender to the emotions

“A trip of remembrance and resilience” by Liat Collins (December 13) is a hard, but must, read. Like most pieces that have covered October 7, it is so difficult to hold one’s emotions in check while reading them. I find that the only way is to surrender to these emotions, which is all too easy as the tears begin to flow.

The writer’s visit to the sites gives us a stark reminder, if ever needed, of the horrors that were perpetuated on the innocent that fateful day, and the many whose courage and bravery will linger long in the memory.

Yes, having posed the question thousands of times, nevertheless, it is essential to repeat: Where were our defenders, and what took them an eternity to respond? Shying away from such difficult matters does a total injustice to those who suffered that day, the many who paid the ultimate sacrifice and others who, in captivity now for well past a year, are no doubt having to relive the horrors daily.

Will answers help? Yes, I believe they will, certainly from a lesson-learned point of view. However, not only is it essential, sooner rather than later, that an independent commission of inquiry is launched, but it must also be afforded the opportunity to delve deep into all aspects of that day of infamy.

This will hopefully allow us to not only gain a full understanding of what actually occurred, but also full insight and meaning to the words “Never Again.”

The truth will set us free, it will never resonate more. The State of Israel needs it, but even more so its people.

STEPHEN VISHNICK

Tel Aviv

They blather on

Regarding “US Jewish groups say they oppose resettling Gaza” (December 11): Having studied the subject of demilitarization of territory, it is disconcerting to read the phrase “a demilitarized Palestinian state,” made by those who have zero knowledge of the concept.

Yet, they blather on, secure in their certainty that the two-state solution (2SS), based on demilitarizing the nascent state, will produce the result "where Israel lives in peace with a demilitarized Palestinian state." Another form of the concept is the declaration, "two states living side by side in peace and security," again with the condition that the Arab state will be demilitarized. Note: no Arab state is without armed forces.

More than likely, the Jewish Federations of North America spokesperson quoted in the article spoke of a JFNA policy formulated by people who never read one study or article on demilitarization. Yet, they employed the word easily and assuredly, as if its use was commonplace and a truism.

They are not alone. Academics, generals, politicians and journalists advocate the 2SS using demilitarization as its backbone to guarantee Israel’s security. But, when asked to list three examples where territory demilitarized was not remilitarized, they fail to name one. They aver that “Palestine” will remain peaceful because it will be demilitarized. The word has a charm about it.

This display of ignorance of the history of failure of this concept, and the reasons for remilitarizing, should negate its use in the suggestion of policy.

BERNARD SMITH

Jerusalem

Credit and recognition

Regarding “Syrian Druze call to be annexed to Israel” (December 15): The trauma of October 7 has left Israel with some very important unintended consequences. Hamas and Hezbollah have been crippled and Iran has been left defenseless. The Sykes-Picot Agreement has begun to unravel with much more to come.

With the cruel Assad regime toppled, the carrion that was Syria will be chewed up by various factions. Israel will hold on to the Syrian Mount Hermon and will expand a demilitarized buffer zone near the Golan Heights for the long term. The Kurds and Druze will take their share, with some wanting to be annexed to Israel. The rebel HTS, which led the insurrection backed by Turkey, will claim some territory and the Russians will try to retain their naval and air bases. Further repercussions will affect Jordan and the Hashemite Kingdom, and Lebanon no longer under Hezbollah/Iran domination will look very different.

All this is because Israel and its armed forces have become the catalyst for change in reaction to the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Dangers still lurk, especially from Turkey’s Erdogan, who has visions of a neo-Ottoman Empire by replacing Iran as the purported hegemonic power in the region.

The sacrifices made by the Israel Defense Forces will have served their own purposes as well as being the tip of the spear for Western civilization. For this, few give them credit and recognition.

FRED EHRMAN

Ra’anana

Gatekeepers of democracy

Regarding “Herzog troubled by ‘dramatic’ wave of legislation altering democratic foundations” (December 9): Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-Right, ultra-Orthodox coalition is taking many steps to shift authority into the government’s hands. They are increasingly striving to weaken the gatekeepers of democracy, including the court system, police, state prosecution, attorney-general’s office, IDF, Shin Bet, and free press.These efforts must be vigorously opposed so that we remain a democracy, with the benefits of our people as the primary concern.

RICHARD H. SCHWARTZ

Shoresh