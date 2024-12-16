Security cabinet kept in the dark on hostage deal negotiations

Security cabinet ministers are being kept in the dark about details of a potential Gaza hostage deal, sources told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

The ministers were supposed to discuss a possible agreement on Sunday at IDF Central Command headquarters, but were never briefed. Several Israeli officials and diplomats familiar with the talks confirmed that “some progress has been made,” but while negotiations are ongoing, details remain vague.

In a separate meeting on Sunday of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “The less we speak, the better. In my opinion, we are closest to a deal since the last hostage exchange, and it will receive a majority in government if it is brought to a vote.”

The proposed deal

The proposed deal reportedly includes the release of women, ailing individuals, and hostages aged over 50. Arab media outlets have suggested that hostages who hold US citizenship, though not meeting these criteria, may also be part of the agreement.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to securing their release and warned that “the gates of hell will be opened upon the people who are holding them.” Woman walks past a poster calling for the release of the hostages held by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, December 5, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV)

To help effect the deal, Israel is expected to redeploy forces in certain areas of Gaza or withdraw them entirely, depending on interpretations by various officials.

The agreement would require the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

A key sticking point remains Hamas’s demand that Israel halt its military operations in Gaza entirely – a demand Jerusalem has firmly opposed. Hamas must also agree to a limited withdrawal from the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly insisted that Hamas increase the number of hostages released in the deal, beyond the terrorist group’s initial proposal.

While sources indicate that both Netanyahu and Hamas are keen to finalize an agreement, the challenge lies in reaching a compromise after more than 438 days of captivity.

Trump said on Monday that he had a “very good talk” with Netanyahu about the status of the war in Gaza, describing it as a “recap call,” ahead of his taking office on January 20.

“We had a very good talk. And we discussed what is going to happen, and I’ll be very available on January 20 and we’ll see,” Trump said. “As you know, I gave a warning that if these hostages aren’t back home by that date, all hell is going to break out.”