Biden celebrates final White House Hanukkah party with promise to bring hostages home

President Joe Biden opened the doors of the White House on Monday night to Jewish community leaders and supporters for the final Hanukkah celebration of his administration, ending his last formal Jewish gathering as president preaching hope and support for Israel.

Second Gentleman Doug Emoff began the evening's events by recounting the Jewish holidays and events he and Vice President Harris celebrated at their residence, and how in preparation of leaving their legacy they planted a pomegranate tree on the first anniversary of October 7 to honor the victims and hostages.

"Even as we saw antisemitism continue to grow and rise in our country and around the world, I walked around with my head held high, my shoulders and chest back, so proud to be a Jew," Emhoff said. " And everywhere I went, I encouraged our community to do the same, not to cower and not to live in fear ever. And in spite of this scourge of antisemitism, we came together."

Biden acknowledged that this year's Hanukkah falls on heavy hearts as it marks the second since the horrors of October 7 and since the surge of antisemitism in the US and across the globe.

'I will not stop'

"I've gotten over 100 hostages out. I will not stop until I get every single one of them out," he said, adding how last month his administration secured a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon so residents can return safely home.

"I've said many times before, my commitment to the safety of the Jewish people and security of Israel and its right to exist as an independent nation state remains ironclad," he said.

Biden said he's seen the power of the Jewish people's hope and optimistic spirit in his own life and the life of the nation.

He added his final Hanukkah message as president is to "hold on to that hope."

"Shine your light. Shine the light of optimism," he said. "Above all, keep the faith. Keep the faith. May God bless you, Happy Hanukkah."