'Israel will maintain security control over Gaza,' Defense Minister Katz clarifies

Katz's statement comes following an N12 report which claims Katz told a US official that Israel was not interested in controlling Gaza after the war.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israel Katz attends a replacing ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on November 10, 2024. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Defense Minister Israel Katz clarified his position regarding Israel's involvement in the Gaza Strip following the war in a Tuesday post on X/Twitter.

"In response to various reports - my position regarding Gaza is clear. After we defeat Hamas's military and governing power in Gaza, Israel will maintain security control over Gaza with full freedom of action," Katz noted, affirming this would be in a manner similar to the West Bank.

"We will not allow a return to the reality that existed before October 7," he added.

Katz's comments followed a Channel 12 report earlier in the day, which claimed that the defense minister had stated to a US official behind closed doors that Israel was not interested in controlling Gaza in the aftermath of the war. 

"Israel does not want military control or civilian governance over the residents. There are no decisions regarding settlement in Gaza," Katz was cited as saying. 

Addressing the Palestinian Authority 

The minister reportedly asserted with regard to the Palestinian Authority, "Israel is protecting the Authority from Iran and Hamas. It must be shifted to the moderate side." 



