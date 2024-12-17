'Israel will maintain security control over Gaza,' Defense Minister Katz clarifies

Defense Minister Israel Katz clarified his position regarding Israel's involvement in the Gaza Strip following the war in a Tuesday post on X/Twitter.

"In response to various reports - my position regarding Gaza is clear. After we defeat Hamas's military and governing power in Gaza, Israel will maintain security control over Gaza with full freedom of action," Katz noted, affirming this would be in a manner similar to the West Bank.

בתגובה לפרסומים שונים - עמדתי לגבי עזה ברורה. לאחר שנכריע את כוחו הצבאי והשלטוני של החמאס בעזה, ישראל תשלוט בטחונית בעזה עם חופש פעולה מלא, בדיוק כמו ביהודה ושומרון. לא נאפשר שום התארגנות טרור נגד יישובים ישראלים ואזרחי ישראל מעזה. לא נאפשר חזרה למציאות של לפני ה-7 לאוקטובר. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) December 17, 2024

"We will not allow a return to the reality that existed before October 7," he added.

Katz's comments followed a Channel 12 report earlier in the day, which claimed that the defense minister had stated to a US official behind closed doors that Israel was not interested in controlling Gaza in the aftermath of the war.

"Israel does not want military control or civilian governance over the residents. There are no decisions regarding settlement in Gaza," Katz was cited as saying.

Addressing the Palestinian Authority

The minister reportedly asserted with regard to the Palestinian Authority, "Israel is protecting the Authority from Iran and Hamas. It must be shifted to the moderate side."