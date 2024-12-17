Hamas cedes demand of complete IDF withdrawal, end to war - report

Hamas has ceded its requests demanding that Israeli troops withdraw from the Gaza Strip, and the war ends in the framework of a hostage deal, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing an official for the terror group.

The deal will reportedly include a 60-day pause in the conflict and the release of the hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

However, the official noted that Hamas still demanded that Palestinians be allowed to return to the north of the Gaza Strip.

"There is a noticeable shift in public opinion,” a Hamas member was quoted as saying by the publication, adding, “There is now a strong desire to end the war at any cost.”

'Hostage deal closer than ever'

On Monday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said a hostage deal was closer than ever. Woman walks past a poster calling for the release of the hostages held by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, December 5, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV)

Such a remark was reiterated by a senior Hamas official, cited in the Saudi news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat.

“We are closer than ever to reaching a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire, provided that Netanyahu does not obstruct the agreement,” he reportedly said.

Sam Halpern and Raquel Guertzenstein Frohlich contributed to this report.