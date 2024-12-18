Israel's Tourism Ministry to invest NIS 230m in tourism infrastructure

Israel's Tourism Ministry will allocate NIS 230 million to funding 55 tourism projects, the ministry announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Led by Tourism Minister Haim Katz, the Tourism Ministry will provide funding for various projects including, heritage centers, parks, biking trails, and more.

“Alongside the responsibility we took upon ourselves to address the needs of 130,000 evacuees, we have continued to plan for the ‘day after’, while establishing and upgrading infrastructure to improve the visitor and tourist experience," Katz stated. "The investment in Judea and Samaria, the biblical heartland, will make the rich history of the Jewish people in the region more accessible and unlock its tourism potential.”

Tourism projects in Judea and Samaria

Additionally, the ministry said it would invest approximately NIS 22 million in tourism projects in Judea and Samaria, including various construction and development projects in Gush Etzion, Beit El, and Mount Hebron. Tourism Minister Haim Katz arrives for a group picture of the new government at the president's residence in Jerusalem on December 29, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“We have distributed the investment across the country," said Director-General of the Tourism Ministry Dani Shahar. "The ministry evaluated the projects based on criteria such as their potential to attract visitors from Israel and overseas, proximity to existing or planned accommodations, alignment with ministry and government policies, the local authority’s ability to maintain the project, maintenance complexity, and diversification or enhancement of the tourism product. The infrastructures we are creating will offer an unforgettable visitor experience in every place."

The Tourism Ministry said it had recently received about 98 applications from local authorities for funding proposals for new projects.

In past months, the ministry reviewed 119 applications, representing a total requested investment of approximately NIS 1.6 billion.