Police deepen search for missing persons, including Haymanot Kasau

A large-scale search operation to locate five individuals reported missing in recent years in the Meron-Safed region was launched on Wednesday in the Upper Galilee, led by the Israel Dog Unit and supported by dozens of volunteers.

In a coordinated effort with Safed police that began at dawn, the IDU deployed its specialized search teams, utilizing advanced tools and techniques to scour the rugged terrain. The operation is focused on potential hiding spots such as caves, pits, dense vegetation, and other concealed areas where clues to the missing people’s whereabouts might be found.

Among the missing is Moshe Kleinerman, who was 16 years old when he disappeared near the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on March 25, 2022, and nine-year-old Haymanot Kasau, last seen in the Safed area on March 25, 2024.

Additionally, police are searching for Moshe Eliezer Ilovitz, who went missing on May 18, 2019, in the Meron area, at the age of 37; Raphael Chaim Haddad, last seen on November 18, 2022, in the Safed area when he was around 60 years old; and David Israel Fadida, who was 28 when he disappeared on October 15, 2024, also in Safed.

Family members of the missing have joined the search teams, working alongside volunteers who are determined to cover every possible lead. The effort has been described as tireless, with participants expressing hope and solidarity in the mission.

Israel Dog Unit officers and volunteers conduct a search for missing persons, December 18, 2024. (credit: Israel Dog Unit)

Never giving up the search

“We are leaving no stone unturned,” an IDU spokesperson stated. “We pray for positive news and encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward.”

The public is urged to assist by providing any details that could aid the investigation. Information can be reported to the IDU hotline at 054-487-6709.