Sources to 'Post': Hostage deal 'not imminent,' caution against optimistic reports - exclusive

By AMICHAI STEIN
Updated: DECEMBER 18, 2024 20:44
Relatives and supporters of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas hold a protest performance promoting a deal that would bring the hostages home, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 17, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV)
A hostage deal between Israel and Hamas is “not imminent,” diplomats familiar with the negotiations told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday evening.

The diplomats added that there are still several hurdles ahead of an agreement and warned caution in regard to recent optimistic reports regarding a breakthrough in negotiations.

One issue that remained unsolved is that Hamas has yet to formulate a list of hostages it is willing to release from captivity in Gaza, as per a source familiar with the negotiations.

Hamas supporters take part in a protest in support of the people of Gaza in Hebron, West Bank, December 1, 2023 (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
Hamas supporters take part in a protest in support of the people of Gaza in Hebron, West Bank, December 1, 2023 (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

Demands aren't finalized

Furthermore, the source added, Hamas had not yet presented a list of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons that would be released as part of a hostage and ceasefire deal.

Israeli negotiators and officials have opposed making any guarantees to Hamas that would prohibit the IDF from continuing military operations inside the Gaza Strip following the completion of the deal’s ‘phase one,’ which would reportedly include an Israeli withdrawal.



