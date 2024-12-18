Police arrest five teenagers for robbing over six cars at Ben Gurion Airport

Israeli police arrested five teenagers, ages 13 to 16, suspected of breaking into at least six cars at Ben Gurion Airport while their owners were traveling, Israeli police announced Wednesday.

Initially, police arrested two teenagers,13 and 14, from southern Israel, who were found in possession of a credit card allegedly stolen from a car that was parked at Ben Gurion Airport while its owner was abroad.

As the case was investigated, it was revealed that three others from Ashdod, ages 14 to 16, were involved.

Following searches conducted by Unit 747 detectives at the homes of the suspects, evidence was seized that allegedly links them to several break-ins related to six complaints, alongside attempts to identify additional incidents.

The undercover investigation was launched in late November by officers from the Ben Gurion Airport precinct. The suspects were revealed after investigators analyzed surveillance video from the parking lots of the airport.

Teenagers break into cars at Ben Gurion Airport, December 18, 2024 (credit: Israel Police via Maariv).

Evidence to be sent to court

The findings of the investigation will sent to court, and a decision by the prosecution will be made based on the evidence collected.