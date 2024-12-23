Hanukkah fun in Jerusalem: Activities for everyone for the Jewish festival of lights

Let’s embrace the light this Hanukkah as we celebrate this holiday with fantastic family activities! Hanukkah is a magical time in Jerusalem: The capital is lit up, and there’s a feeling of hope, excitement, and fun in the air. Plan ahead and make reservations in advance.

Event details can be found at www.funinjerusalem.com/events

City-Sponsored Events

Candle-lighting ceremony at the Kotel

The lighting of the hanukkiah at the Western Wall is a truly memorable experience. It takes place every evening during Hanukkah, in the presence of public figures.

When : December 25 – January 2, daily at 4:30 p.m. Friday 3:30 p.m. Saturday night 7:30 p.m.

: December 25 – January 2, daily at 4:30 p.m. Friday 3:30 p.m. Saturday night 7:30 p.m. Price: Free

Lights in the Old City

Start the tour at Jaffa Gate and walk through the Jewish Quarter and ancient streets. As you see the various hanukkiot on the windowsills, you will learn about the story of Jerusalem and the significance of the holiday that occurred right here. The tour ends at the Western Wall Plaza. 2.5 hours.

When : December 25 – January 1

: December 25 – January 1 Price: NIS 69

Winter Lights Festival

The annual Winter Lights Festival is back at the Botanical Gardens, in collaboration with the Jerusalem & Heritage Ministry and the Jerusalem Development Authority. Stroll along a 700-meter track and enjoy breathtaking lighting displays. A sufganiya (jelly doughnut) tour of Mahaneh Yehuda in Jerusalem for Hanukkah (Illustrative). (credit: Debra Tours)

When : Nightly until January 31. From 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Sunday-Thursday), 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (Saturday). Closed on Friday.

: Nightly until January 31. From 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Sunday-Thursday), 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (Saturday). Closed on Friday. Price : Regular ticket NIS 139; family ticket (up to 6 people) NIS 89 per person

: Regular ticket NIS 139; family ticket (up to 6 people) NIS 89 per person Details: www.funinjerusalem.com/events/winter-lights-festival/

Hanukkah Shows & Festivals

Yonina musical tour

Musical duo Yonina (married couple Yoni & Nina) is offering two special Hanukkah musical tours in English around the Old City. It’s family-friendly, off-the-beaten-track, and filled with stories, music, and inspiration for our times, tying together the stories of Hanukkah and the Maccabees and their courage to the State of Israel and our resilience throughout the generations. Starts at Jaffa Gate.

When: December 27 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & December 29, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Price: Adults: NIS 117. Children (2-10 years old) NIS 70

Details: yonina@funinjerusalem.com

‘Tragic Awakening’: Special Hanukkah movie screening

A night of film, reflection, and inspiration at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem. Watch a screening of Tragic Awakening, a post-Oct. 7 film rethinking antisemitism’s roots, turning hatred into strength for Jewish identity and Western values. Followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers and featured cast, which includes Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Rawan Osman, executive producer Shalom Schwartz, director Wayne Kopping, and producer Raphael Shore.

When : December 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Screening 7 p.m.

: December 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Screening 7 p.m. Price: Standard ticket NIS 100. VIP NIS 500. Sponsor NIS 3,600 www.funinjerusalem.com/events/tragic-awakening-Hanukkah-screening/

Jewish Film Festival at the Cinematheque

The 26th annual Jewish Film Festival is taking place over Hanukkah at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. This year’s festival focuses on Jewish identity, bridging cultures, and the role of art in challenging and complex times.

When : December 28 – January 2

: December 28 – January 2 Price : NIS 41 per person, per film

: NIS 41 per person, per film Details: cinematheque@funinjerusalem.com

Dazzling women’s pre-Hanukkah concert – Ramat Beit Shemesh

Get ready for a night of harmony, tears, strength, and a dazzling performance! Rebbitzen Judith Gerzi and Abby Scheinfeld (Avigail) join forces for a night of unity and inspiration in honor of Hanukkah. Expect crowd favorites, original songs, and a celebration of light over darkness. At Matnas Gvanim, Ramat Beit Shemesh.

When : December 23 at 8:30 p.m.

: December 23 at 8:30 p.m. Price : NIS 15 (Free for olim up to 10 years in Israel)

: NIS 15 (Free for olim up to 10 years in Israel) Tickets: (02) 633-1861

Hanukkah family fun at First Station with Chabad of Baka

Chabad of Baka is hosting its annual Hanukkah public candle lighting with doughnuts at the First Station every night of the holiday. And it’s free for the whole family! The highlight will be a live concert with the Solomon Brothers on Sunday, December 29 from 5 p.m. –7 p.m., honoring the children and volunteers in the Friendship Circle of South Jerusalem – and celebrating people of all abilities. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

When : December 25 – January 1 at 6 p.m. nightly (check times for lighting on Friday & Saturday evenings)

: December 25 – January 1 at 6 p.m. nightly (check times for lighting on Friday & Saturday evenings) Price : Free

: Free Details: 054-830-5799

Holiday-Themed Tours & Activities

Hanukkiot & Sufganiot Tour with Debra Tours

Sample delicious doughnuts while touring Jerusalem’s beloved Mahaneh Yehuda market with Debra Nussbaum Stepen, a licensed tour guide who made aliyah from LA in 2007. After the market tour, Debra will accompany you to the charming Nahlaot neighborhood to witness the lighting of the hanukkiot, as well as tour the highlights and history of this quaint little gem.

When: In the lead-up to and throughout Hanukkah, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

In the lead-up to and throughout Hanukkah, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Price : NIS 1,500 ($400) for up to six people (including tastings). Ask about special rates for fewer people.

: NIS 1,500 ($400) for up to six people (including tastings). Ask about special rates for fewer people. Details: debratours@funinjerusalem.com

Sufganiyot, sfeng, doughnuts, and more

A unique sufganiyot tour, tasting doughnuts from around the world. Experience the joy of fried treats and the bustle of Hanukkah in Mahaneh Yehuda.

When : In the lead up to and throughout Hanukkah.

: In the lead up to and throughout Hanukkah. Price: NIS 1,500 ($400)* for up to 6 people

*Ask about special rates for fewer people.

Ask Debra about her Shuk Mahaneh Yehuda, Shtisel Tour & Thursday Night Cholent & Bakery Tour, too.

Hanukkah tours at the Bible Lands Museum with Nachliel

Affectionately known as The Museum Guy, Nachliel Selavan is guiding a series of public and private tours, in English and Hebrew, giving Hanukkah a new spin. “A Culture Clash” explores how Athens and Jerusalem have shaped the world (at the Bible Lands Museum). Ages 6 +.

When : Contact Nachliel for details of the public tours. Private tours can be arranged at a time that suits you.

: Contact Nachliel for details of the public tours. Private tours can be arranged at a time that suits you. Price : Private family tours are NIS 580 – NIS 1,800 (depending on size). Public Tours are NIS 70 – NIS 95.

: Private family tours are NIS 580 – NIS 1,800 (depending on size). Public Tours are NIS 70 – NIS 95. Details: nachliel@funinjerusalem.com

Hanukkah tours for families at the National Library

Kids can discover the secrets of the library together with special child-friendly guided tours this Hanukkah. Walk through the halls, solve puzzles, learn about ideas, look at the beautiful and special building, be impressed by works of art, and discover a wonderful world of books and stories – and much more. These activities take place in Hebrew.

When : December 27, from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. December 29, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m., 2 p.m. – 3:30p.m., 4p.m. – 5:30 p.m. December 30, 10:30 a.m. – 12p.m., 12:30 p.m. – 2p.m., 2 p.m. – 3.30 p.m., 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. December 31, 10:30 a.m. – 12p.m., 12:30 p.m. – 2p.m., 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. January 1, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3 p.m – 4:30 p.m., 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. January 2, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: December 27, from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. December 29, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m., 2 p.m. – 3:30p.m., 4p.m. – 5:30 p.m. December 30, 10:30 a.m. – 12p.m., 12:30 p.m. – 2p.m., 2 p.m. – 3.30 p.m., 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. December 31, 10:30 a.m. – 12p.m., 12:30 p.m. – 2p.m., 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. January 1, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3 p.m – 4:30 p.m., 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. January 2, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Price: Adults NIS 50. Children (6-18 years) NIS 25. Students NIS 35. Seniors NIS 30. Disabled NIS 25

Glass-blown dreidels – Jerusalem House of Quality

Make your own glass dreidel in honor of the holidays at a glassblowing and flame-working workshop in Jerusalem. Learn about the art of glassblowing and flame-working from Yael, a Bezalel graduate. Pre-book the workshop. It’s very popular.

When : Private workshops by reservation

: Private workshops by reservation Price : NIS 680 per couple. Each additional participant is NIS 220.

: NIS 680 per couple. Each additional participant is NIS 220. Details: glass@funinjerusalem.com

Sculptural menorahs, clay menorahs, & dreidels – opposite the Shuk

Kiyor Ceramics has three holiday-themed workshops this Hanukkah. Dreidel-making, where you get to make dreidels from clay derived from the Land of Israel, and then decorate and glaze them in your own style. Paint your own sculptural menorah, where you choose from a fabulous range of bisque-fired menorahs in all different styles, shapes, and sizes, select your colors, and start painting! Or fashion a beautiful menorah from the clay of the Negev Desert, not far from where the miracle of Hanukkah took place. Decorate and glaze it using stamps, tools, letters, and a wide range of colored underglazes.

When : By reservation

: By reservation Price : Dreidel-making NIS 275 per person (4-18 people). Menorah painting NIS 250-950 (depending on what you choose). Menorah making NIS 375 per person.

: Dreidel-making NIS 275 per person (4-18 people). Menorah painting NIS 250-950 (depending on what you choose). Menorah making NIS 375 per person. Details: kiyor@funinjerusalem.com

Excavations from the time of the Maccabees – Beit Guvrin

This Hanukkah, you can participate in an actual excavation in underground caves from the time of the Maccabees and tour through the ancient subterranean city of Maresha with Dig For A Day. It’s a fantastic family activity that brings history to life and a great way to connect your kids to the Land of Israel. Public and private digs are available in English & Hebrew.

When : Throughout Hanukkah

: Throughout Hanukkah Price : Adult NIS 95. Child (5-18) NIS 72. Mixed group (minimum 20) NIS 67. Park entrance fee: Adult NIS 28. Child NIS 14.

: Adult NIS 95. Child (5-18) NIS 72. Mixed group (minimum 20) NIS 67. Park entrance fee: Adult NIS 28. Child NIS 14. Details: dig@funinjerusalem.com

Maccabean laser tag battle – Latrun

Re-enact the ancient Maccabean battle with the Greeks this Hanukkah with a modern-day laser tag war for the whole family. Choose from classic laser tag, GellyBall (a friendlier version of laser tag, which is perfect for families with younger kids), water tag, or even an army day.

When : By reservation

: By reservation Price : Laser tag (1 hr.) NIS 100 per person; minimum NIS 1,800. GellyBall & water tag (1 hr.) NIS 60 pp, min. NIS 1,200. GellyBall (1 hr) & water tag (1 hr.) NIS 100 pp, min. NIS 2,000. Laser tag (1 hr) & water tag (1 hr.) NIS 145 pp, min. NIS 2,175. Army day (min. 15 people) NIS 250 per person

: Laser tag (1 hr.) NIS 100 per person; minimum NIS 1,800. GellyBall & water tag (1 hr.) NIS 60 pp, min. NIS 1,200. GellyBall (1 hr) & water tag (1 hr.) NIS 100 pp, min. NIS 2,000. Laser tag (1 hr) & water tag (1 hr.) NIS 145 pp, min. NIS 2,175. Army day (min. 15 people) NIS 250 per person Details: lasertag@funinjerusalem.com

Real wood candle holders & dreidels workshop – Gush Etzion

Workshop Gush Etzion owners Jeremy and Mandy Broder offer a special family experience. They will teach you how to take wood from its raw form and create a finished, unique piece of Judaica, and they will walk you through all aspects of the process along the way. They have some wonderful holiday-themed pieces, such as candle-holders and dreidels, plus a large selection of classic Judaica for you to choose from.

When : December 25 – January 2, at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

: December 25 – January 2, at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Price : NIS 300 per person

: NIS 300 per person Details: theworkshop@funinjerusalem.com

Wax hand souvenirs & decorative candles – Gush Etzion

Creative Crafts Cafe in Gush Etzion has some wonderful holiday-themed workshops for the whole family or as a date night. They are offering special wax workshops this Hanukkah, where they’ll guide you through the process of making scented candles in the shape of a hot cocoa cup, cupcake, or glass of beer. Dana and the team are also offering glass fusing and mosaics workshops.

When : Wax candles: December 27, January 2, & 3. Glass fusing: December 29 & 30. Glass mosaics: December 31. Resin: January 1

: Wax candles: December 27, January 2, & 3. Glass fusing: December 29 & 30. Glass mosaics: December 31. Resin: January 1 Price : Novelty candles: NIS 120 – 150 per person. Wax hands: NIS 120 pp. Glass mosaics: NIS 200+ pp. Glass fusing: NIS 220 pp. Epoxy resin: NIS 150 – 500

: Novelty candles: NIS 120 – 150 per person. Wax hands: NIS 120 pp. Glass mosaics: NIS 200+ pp. Glass fusing: NIS 220 pp. Epoxy resin: NIS 150 – 500 Details: creativecrafts@funinjerusalem.com

Sunset at the Hasmonean hideout – Gush Etzion

When : December 30 at 2:30 p.m. Meet at the community of Asfar. Return to Asfar, 4:30 p.m.

: December 30 at 2:30 p.m. Meet at the community of Asfar. Return to Asfar, 4:30 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

Maccabean experience & Oz Ve’Gaon – Gush Etzion

When : December 29, 30, & 31 at 10 a.m.

: December 29, 30, & 31 at 10 a.m. Price : NIS 10

: NIS 10 Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

Tour, concert, & candle lighting at the Herodium – Gush Etzion

When : December 27, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

: December 27, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Price : Adult NIS 31. Child NIS 16. Student NIS 26. Seniors NIS 16. Reservists NIS 23

: Adult NIS 31. Child NIS 16. Student NIS 26. Seniors NIS 16. Reservists NIS 23 Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

New Activities This Hanukkah

National Library Kafka exhibition: ‘Metamorphosis of an Author’

A new exhibition revealing the life, relationships, and works of author Franz Kafka, as well as his cultural influence. The exhibition also tells the story of how Kafka’s manuscripts came to be published. The exhibition offers an experience that honors Kafka’s legacy and invites visitors to make their own way through a literary labyrinth.

When : Daily

: Daily Price: NIS 50 for guided tour

Beit Avi Chai – Dear Diary: A writing & design workshop for parents and kids

Using words, inspiration, and loads of different materials, spend quality time together creating your special diary – a place to share your deepest secrets. A place to re-visit, remember, and share your emotions and reactions to things.

When : Tuesday, December 31 at 11 a.m.

: Tuesday, December 31 at 11 a.m. Price : NIS 30

: NIS 30 Details: bac@funinjerusalem.com

Beit Avi Chai – Dance & Study Workshop for parents and kids

Dance connects ideas and movement, between the body and the mind and between parents and children. Led by Ranana Raz, choreographer and creator, and Haya Gilboa, lecturer on Talmud and gender. While the children will delve into the topic through movement and dance, the parents will dive into it through the study of ancient and contemporary texts.

When : Monday, December 30 at 4 p.m.

: Monday, December 30 at 4 p.m. Price : NIS 30

: NIS 30 Details: bac@funinjerusalem.com

Pizza making for soldiers – Gush Etzion

“Just One Chesed: Meals for Heroes” pizza-making experience. This hands-on event is your chance to roll up your sleeves, craft delicious pizzas from scratch, and package them up with love. The best part? You’ll personally deliver these fresh, hot meals to our incredible soldiers, who work tirelessly to keep us safe every day. Gush Etzion.

When : By reservation

: By reservation Price : Contact Just One Chesed for pricing.

: Contact Just One Chesed for pricing. Details: justonechesed@funinjerusalem.com

Build a Bed – Gush Etzion

The Build a Bed Workshop by Just One Chesed is where fun meets purpose. It’s a fabulous hands-on experience, perfect for families, tour groups, or office team days, where you work together building sturdy bed frames that will comfort families in need across Israel.

When : By reservation

: By reservation Price : $360

: $360 Details: justonechesed@funinjerusalem.com

Neoja Basketball Entertainment Center – Beit Shemesh

Neoja, the world’s first basketball entertainment center, recently opened in Beit Shemesh. It’s perfect for a fun night out with the family. They have futuristic basketball courts, where you can dive into an immersive reality – play real basketball in a captivating virtual world! They also have a first-of-its-kind DARTS system and an advanced arcade gaming zone, all in a refreshing and unconventionally designed compound. For groups of 50+ people, the space can be exclusively yours.

When : Daily on Hanukkah, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (closed on Shabbat & holidays)

: Daily on Hanukkah, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (closed on Shabbat & holidays) Price : NIS 90 – NIS 140 per person, per game

: NIS 90 – NIS 140 per person, per game Details: neoja@funinjerusalem.com

White Pool – Beit Shemesh

White Pool is a revolutionary indoor entertainment center in Beit Shemesh in the Sha’ar Ha’ir Mall. A giant ball pit with over 220,000 pristine white balls complete with thrilling slides, challenging ropes courses, and a dance floor. Unleash your inner Tarzan, conquer climbing walls, or cruise on bumper cars. Every day of Hanukkah, starting at noon, Golden Balls will be hidden in different locations of the complex. Whoever finds the Golden Ball wins a Golden Ticket, which grants entry into the Grande Finale for a chance to find the Golden Ball and win NIS 10,000! The Grand Finale is only open to children up to the age of 13. (If you are older, you can send a younger sibling or friend as your representative.)

When : Sunday – Thursday from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Sunday – Thursday from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Price : Up to age 4 NIS 35/hour, Age 4-17 NIS 45/hour. Accompanying adult (age 18+): 20 NIS for the first hour; NIS 15 each additional hour.

: Up to age 4 NIS 35/hour, Age 4-17 NIS 45/hour. Accompanying adult (age 18+): 20 NIS for the first hour; NIS 15 each additional hour. Details: whitepool@funinjerusalem.com; socks required.

Hanukkah Adventure Activities

Jerusalem ropes course – Ammunition Hill

Learn about the bravery of the soldiers who fought at Ammunition Hill as you conquer the zip-line, tackle the rope ladder and climbing wall, and swing in the sky.

When : Daily

: Daily Price : Depends on the number of people. Private groups can be arranged.

: Depends on the number of people. Private groups can be arranged. Details: ropes@funinjerusalem.com

The Bloc Climbing Gym – Jerusalem

A hub for rock climbers in Jerusalem. Opened by three friends who love to climb, it is a great place to learn to climb and improve your technique. 300 sq.m of bouldering for all ages and abilities.

Price : Morning until 3 p.m. NIS 45; Evening, weekend, festival ticket NIS 65; Ask about a multiple-entry ticket. Shoe rentals NIS 10 per session.

: Morning until 3 p.m. NIS 45; Evening, weekend, festival ticket NIS 65; Ask about a multiple-entry ticket. Shoe rentals NIS 10 per session. When : Sunday & Thursday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Monday & Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Tuesday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: Sunday & Thursday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Monday & Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Tuesday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Price : Morning ticket (until 3 p.m.) NIS 45; Evening, weekend, festival ticket NIS 65; Morning (10-entry card) NIS 400; Evening (10-entry card) NIS 599, (includes entry to The Bloc, Tel Aviv). Seasonal membership, NIS 750, 6-month membership, NIS 1,380; Annual membership, NIS 2,520. Shoe rentals NIS 10 per session.

: Morning ticket (until 3 p.m.) NIS 45; Evening, weekend, festival ticket NIS 65; Morning (10-entry card) NIS 400; Evening (10-entry card) NIS 599, (includes entry to The Bloc, Tel Aviv). Seasonal membership, NIS 750, 6-month membership, NIS 1,380; Annual membership, NIS 2,520. Shoe rentals NIS 10 per session. Details: bloc@funinjerusalem.com

Smart Tour EZ Raider & Bike Tours

EZ Raider is a new concept in off-road mobility brought to you by Smart Tour. Glide through the streets of Jerusalem on a Classic Old City tour or take the Panoramic tour of the Armon Hanatziv Promenade in the southern part of Jerusalem. They also have different kinds of bike tours available. EZ Raider Tours are from Smart Tours’ new HQ on Washington Street (just by the King David Hotel). Pedal bike rentals are also available from their new compound in Gan Sacher (right by the fitness park).

When : Daily

: Daily Price : 1.5-hour EZ Raider tours NIS 299 (drivers aged 16+). Children NIS 150 (3-15); 2.5-hour bike tours NIS 299. There is a 5% discount on all online bookings for Fun In Jerusalem readers.

: 1.5-hour EZ Raider tours NIS 299 (drivers aged 16+). Children NIS 150 (3-15); 2.5-hour bike tours NIS 299. There is a 5% discount on all online bookings for Fun In Jerusalem readers. Details: smarttour@funinjerusalem.com

In Jerusalem

Robby Berman – Entertaining Tour

Robby Berman, a tour guide, journalist, and stand-up comedian who loves teaching and guiding, will be your engaging and entertaining guide. Robby guides all over the country with expertise in the Old City of Jerusalem (all the quarters), the Mount of Olives, the Israel Museum, the Old City of Tel Aviv, the Old City of Jaffa, and the American Colony in Jaffa. You can hire him for half-day (4-hour tours) or full-day tours (8 hours).

When : By reservation

: By reservation Price : Contact Robby for a quote

: Contact Robby for a quote Details: robbytourguide@funinjerusalem.com

Time Elevator in the Mamilla Mall

Take an amazing trip as you enjoy a multi-dimensional movie experience. A journey through the rich 3,000-year history of Jerusalem. You will be entertained on screen by Chaim Topol, the star of Fiddler on the Roof. Visitors will literally move through history at this unusual theater.

The movie can be seen simultaneously in Hebrew / English / Russian / Spanish / French / German / Italian and Chinese.

When : Sun.-Thu. 10 a.m. – 5:20 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Sun.-Thu. 10 a.m. – 5:20 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Price : NIS 54

: NIS 54 Details: timeelevator@funinjerusalem.com

Red Bus City Tour – Hop On, Hop Off Tour (1.5-hour round trip)

A journey through our magnificent capital, from the Mahaneh Yehuda market to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial on Mount Herzl. City Tour (1.5 hour round trip) offers a stunning overview of Jerusalem’s Old City and Mount Scopus. Tickets are available for 24, 48, or 72 hours. Stops at all the major hotels and points of interest.

When : Daily

: Daily Price : Hop On, Hop Off Tour: Adult NIS 107. Child NIS 90. Family ticket (2 adults + 2 children) NIS 38 pp. Free for children under 6. City Tour: NIS 65. Family ticket (2 adults + 2 children) NIS 19 pp.

: Hop On, Hop Off Tour: Adult NIS 107. Child NIS 90. Family ticket (2 adults + 2 children) NIS 38 pp. Free for children under 6. City Tour: NIS 65. Family ticket (2 adults + 2 children) NIS 19 pp. Details: redbus@funinjerusalem.com

Rave Mosaic Workshops – Artists’ Colony

Glass mosaic art is made with the technique of taking broken glass and creating beautiful pieces of artwork. Roochie guides her guests into creating their own unique pieces and provides tools, Italian glass, and wood substrate at her studio in the Artists’ Colony. Each session is 2.5 hours.

When : By reservation

: By reservation Price : NIS 200 per person

: NIS 200 per person Details: rave@funinjerusalem.com

Laughter workshops

Laughter Games Workshops are a great way to bring a family or a special group together. Energize your day by making it more fun through interactive and practical positivity games. Any time is the perfect time to exercise your brain and your funny bone as you enjoy special quality time with your family and friends. Debbie’s workshop can be done virtually or in person.

When : By reservation

: By reservation Details: laughter@funinjerusalem.com

Outside Jerusalem – Jerusalem Hills

Jerusalem Mountains Hanukkah jeep tour

If you’d like to escape the crowds and breathe the fresh clean air, take the family on an amazing off-road jeep tour through the Jerusalem Mountains this Hanukkah with Hidden Valley Jeeping. At this time of year, there is the most beautiful blossom as the mountain springs overflow, the winter flowers are in bloom, and you might even see incredible bird migration. If it rains, you’ll get a flash-flood tour instead!

When : Book your private reservation

: Book your private reservation Price : Two-hour tour NIS 1,100 per jeep. Half-day tour NIS 1,600 per jeep. Full-day tour NIS 2,000 per jeep. Drawing Nature Tour an extra NIS 900

: Two-hour tour NIS 1,100 per jeep. Half-day tour NIS 1,600 per jeep. Full-day tour NIS 2,000 per jeep. Drawing Nature Tour an extra NIS 900 Details: nir@funinjerusalem.com

Horseback riding & pony trails

Get out into the great outdoors this Hanukkah and ride horseback in the Jerusalem Hills.

King David Riding Stables have a 45-minute magical guided trail through the magnificent hills surrounding the capital (plus a 15-minute tutorial before setting out). Horseback riding is for ages 9 +. There are pony rides for younger kids (ages 6+). New: Individual sessions or courses of therapeutic horseback riding classes for soldiers and civilians struggling with PTSD, with specially trained guides.

Reservations and pricing via phone (Anthony or Arik): 053-739-8866 or 053-747-1681.

Details: kdstables@funinjerusalem.com

Galita chocolate workshop – Kibbutz Tzova

Learn to make special treats at the Galita chocolate workshops on Kibbutz Tzova. Kashrut Mehadrin. Reservations required.

Price : NIS 120

: NIS 120 Details: galita@funinjerusalem.com

Tzuba Winery tour & tasting

Nestled against the spectacular backdrop of the Jerusalem Mountains is the Tzuba Winery and Visitors’ Center. Learn about the fascinating history of the winery, hear about the different types of wine and grapes, and gain an insight into the wine-making process itself. Your visit includes sampling four different wines (adults only). You can upgrade the experience by purchasing a rich cheese platter, which includes a selection of farm cheeses, stuffed vine leaves, and vegetables. And they’ve added a dairy menu with salads, pastries, pizzas, and focaccias. The tour is appropriate for families, and tastings are for adults only.

When : Reservations required. Sunday – Wednesday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. & 7 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Reservations required. Sunday – Wednesday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. & 7 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Price: Contact the winery for prices.

Contact the winery for prices. Details: tzuba@funinjerusalem.com

Kiftzuba Amusement Park

Kiftzuba is an amusement park for kids of all ages. The park is located in Kibbutz Tzova just outside Jerusalem. Surrounded by the beautiful view of the Jerusalem Hills, kids can enjoy a Gymboree and climbing play zones, as well as fun rides, bumper cars, a roller coaster, arcade, and more. The park is a great place for family fun!

When : Friday, December 27, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, December 28, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Friday, December 27, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, December 28, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Price : Ages 1-14 NIS 94. Ages 14+ NIS 56. Grandparents NIS 29. Family ticket NIS 378 (5 people)

: Ages 1-14 NIS 94. Ages 14+ NIS 56. Grandparents NIS 29. Family ticket NIS 378 (5 people) Details: tzuba@funinjerusalem.com

Yvel Factory Tour

Yvel invites you to enjoy a special tour of the world-renowned jewelry factory. Explore the Megemeria Craft Center with artistry demonstrations. Enjoy guided tours in English of the Megemeria School of Jewelry & Art and Yvel Design Center and visit the factory store – a great place to find the perfect Hanukkah gift for a loved one.

When : Daily, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Advance booking is required.

: Daily, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Advance booking is required. Price : Free for tourists with passports. NIS 25 for locals.

: Free for tourists with passports. NIS 25 for locals. Details: yvel@funinjerusalem.com

Outside Jerusalem – Gush Etzion

Rappelling down Matzok Ha’avot

When : December 26 & 29, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: December 26 & 29, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Price : NIS 170 (1.5 hrs., ages 7+)

: NIS 170 (1.5 hrs., ages 7+) Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

Caliber 3

Caliber 3 is the leading counter-terror, defense, and security training academy in Israel and the world. They have some awesome commando tourism packages – for a real “only-in-Israel” experience. It includes the IDF Shooting Adventure, 360 Shoot House, Krav Maga, and an urban combat simulator. Ask about the VIP packages.

When : By reservation

: By reservation Price : Contact Caliber 3 for prices.

: Contact Caliber 3 for prices. Details: caliber3@funinjerusalem.com

Zomet Technology & Halacha Experience

Learn about the principles of using electricity on Shabbat and the Zomet Institute’s inventions for security and medical needs. Curious about the latest innovations being used now by the IDF, allowing soldiers to keep Halacha 24/7 while fighting against Hamas? Walk through the interactive exhibit hall and watch instructional movies (English or Hebrew). English tours must be reserved in advance.

When : December 26 – January 2. English tours, daily at 1 p.m.

: December 26 – January 2. English tours, daily at 1 p.m. Price : NIS 300 for an English guide plus NIS 20 per person (min. of 10 people per tour). NIS 35 per person for a guided tour in Hebrew. NIS 140 for a family tour (immediate family only).

: NIS 300 for an English guide plus NIS 20 per person (min. of 10 people per tour). NIS 35 per person for a guided tour in Hebrew. NIS 140 for a family tour (immediate family only). Details: zomet@funinjerusalem.com or call 052-312-1097

Chayot Shlomo exotic animal farm – Nokdim

Over 100 species of exotic animals from around the world, including iguanas, large turtles, anaconda snakes, tarantulas, birds, parrots, peacocks, and chinchillas. There’s also a petting area for children with goats and rabbits, and you can ride camels and donkeys as well. And there is a new creepy crawlies exhibition. On Wednesday and Thursday of Hanukkah at noon, there will be a show, too.

When : Sunday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Sunday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Price : Adult NIS 35. Child (ages 2-18) NIS 45

: Adult NIS 35. Child (ages 2-18) NIS 45 Details: animals@funinjerusalem.com

Hebron Fund Tours

The Hebron Tour is a unique, fun, and inspirational tour for all ages, visiting Rachel’s Tomb and the Cave of the Patriarchs – two of the top 10 most-visited sites in Israel. Walk in the footsteps of our matriarchs and patriarchs, visit the site where Abraham purchased the Cave of the Patriarchs to bury his beloved wife Sarah, pray at Rachel’s Tomb and the cave, and meet soldiers and Jewish residents of Hebron who are safeguarding our sacred city.

Price : $50 per person. Free for kids under age 5.

: $50 per person. Free for kids under age 5. When : By reservation

: By reservation Details: hebron@funinjerusalem.com

Outside Jerusalem – Beit Shemesh

Biblical Museum of Natural History

Learn about the animals mentioned in the Tanach and those known to live in the Land of Israel. Take an interactive tour of the museum, where you will see and touch live animals, animal skulls, eggs, and taxidermy. Great for all ages.

When : By reservation

: By reservation Price : Adult NIS 50. Child NIS 40 (4-17)

: Adult NIS 50. Child NIS 40 (4-17) Details: biblicalnaturalhistory@funinjerusalem.com

Resin workshop

Nurture your creative side at a fabulous resin workshop at the Nicole Friedman Studio in Beit Shemesh. Create color-busting usable art, and experience firsthand what the resin art hype is all about.

When : Reservations required.

: Reservations required. Price : Starts at NIS 125 per person (depending on the project)

: Starts at NIS 125 per person (depending on the project) Details: resin@funinjerusalem.com

Outside Jerusalem – Mevo Heron

Artesana glass workshops

At Artesana, it’s okay to break glass – in fact, it’s encouraged! Discover the magical world of glass, and create an array of holiday-themed pieces and beautiful pieces of art such as Seder plates, bowls, trays, mezuzot, jewelry, and pictures. Reservations required.

Price : NIS 180 per person (3 people minimum). Couples workshop NIS 520

: NIS 180 per person (3 people minimum). Couples workshop NIS 520 When : Private workshops throughout Hanukkah at a time of your choice.

: Private workshops throughout Hanukkah at a time of your choice. Details: glassart@funinjerusalem.com

Outside Jerusalem – Adumim Area & Dead Sea

Dead Sea Bikes

Visit the Dead Sea on a Rider Dead Sea Bike. Self-guided bike rides to the Salt Diamonds. Using an app, you will reach all the interesting places yourself. Bike riding trails to magical vantage points. Among the date groves, along the sea, and to hidden spots that only the team knows. Ages 16+.

When : By reservation

: By reservation Price : Starts at NIS 100 per person for regular bikes

: Starts at NIS 100 per person for regular bikes Details: deadseabikes@funinjerusalem.com

Genesis Land – Eretz Bereshit

Enjoy an ancient experience at Eretz Bereshit, where you are greeted by Eliezer and brought into the tent of Abraham. Be a part of the biblical story as you ride a camel to the tent and enjoy some light refreshments from the couple known for their hospitality. They have some great family packages such as camel rides, hospitality, and workshops such as pita baking, desert ways, pottery, and mosaics.

Price : Family package (ages 4+) NIS 105 per person. For camel rides only, NIS 35-55 per person.

: Family package (ages 4+) NIS 105 per person. For camel rides only, NIS 35-55 per person. When : Daily, reservations required.

: Daily, reservations required. Details: genesis@funinjerusalem.com

Hanukkah activities with Tour Adumim

Shelley will coordinate an exciting family day in the Ma’aleh Adumim region. Visit the Mitzpe Yeriho Lookout and the Coffee on the Edge café. Experience desert survival skills, drawing the desert, soap making, and shepherding skills 101. Sit down with a local Bedouin, visit Ptil Tekhelet’s new educational center, tour the Good Samaritan Mosaics Museum, mosaic making for children, or ATV and jeep excursions. “Get to Know an Israeli Artist” at the Moshe Castel Museum of Art, with a scavenger hunt and writing in ancient Hebrew or camel riding in the Judean Desert.

When : Reservations required

: Reservations required Details: adumim@funinjerusalem.com

Uri Kalfa mezuzah workshop

Visit Uri Kalfa’s studio and learn about the history and significance of the mezuzah, and then hand carve and decorate your own mezuzah case from olive wood.

When : By reservation

: By reservation Price : NIS 120 per person.

: NIS 120 per person. Details: urikalfa@funinjerusalem.com

Outside Jerusalem – Ra’anana

TOMO Candy: Make your own rock candy – Ra’anana

Participate in a one-of-a-kind educational, and interactive (not to mention tasty) master class of making delicious hard candies. Ages 6+

Participants will learn and actively participate in the fascinating procedure of rock candy making and witness the exquisite colors, smells, and textures, which are an integral part of the final product – delicious candy!

When : By reservation

: By reservation Price : NIS 160 per person (minimum 5 people per workshop)

: NIS 160 per person (minimum 5 people per workshop) Details: tomocandy@funinjerusalem.com

NOW IT’S up to you to choose which activities your family will enjoy.

Whatever you do, you’ll be sure to have fun in Jerusalem this Hanukkah!

For a full listing of events in Jerusalem visit the Fun In Jerusalem Calendar: www.funinjerusalem.com/events/ev/Hanukkah/

Ronit Ansbacher is the content-sales manager at Fun In Jerusalem. She lives in Efrat with her husband and two kids and loves promoting all the fun stuff going on in and around Jerusalem. ronit@funinjerusalem.com

Joanna Shebson is the founder of Fun In Jerusalem (www.funinjerusalem.com). She lives in Jerusalem with her husband and three kids and loves to inspire family fun. joanna@funinjerusalem.com