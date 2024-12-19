The SASA-Setton Prize for Children's Literature celebrates creativity, healing, and heritage

In Israel, children’s literature is more than stories on a page—it’s a powerful force for unity, healing, and cultural connection. The SASA-Setton Prize for Children's Literature celebrates this transformative power by recognizing authors and illustrators who inspire young minds, foster empathy across diverse communities, and nurture a deep appreciation for language and identity.

Established by the SASA-Setton Organization, the annual prize celebrates three categories: one for an Israeli children's author, one for an Israeli illustrator, and a Lifetime Achievement Award. This prize, deeply rooted in the mission of healing and education, has an inspiring story behind it—one of vision, and hope. The CEO of SASA-Setton, Omer Givati, alongside Operations Coordinator Gili David and the organization's National Service volunteers stationed in hospitals nationwide, who extend and enrich the school day for tens of thousands of hospitalized children each year. (Credit: EZRA LEVI)

The SASA-Setton Organization’s roots lie in a deeply personal journey. Sonia Gomes de Mesquita, the donors’ representative, and Chairman Robert Singer share the story of the prize's origins, "The organization is named in honor of Sarah and Samuel, the children of Mr. Philippe and Mrs. Hilda Setton."

"Inspired by their children, Mr. and Mrs. Setton devoted themselves to improving the lives of hospitalized children, ensuring their education continued and their healing was nurtured." This commitment led the Settons to Israel, where they discovered a unique government program ensuring hospitalized children continued their education.

“Israel is the only country where, after three days of hospitalization, every child is entitled to free, compulsory education—even in the hospital. When we presented this program to the Settons, they immediately wanted to be involved,” Sonia recounts. Rami Tal, the recipient of the 2022 SASA-Setton Prize for Children's Literature, in an activity for hospitalized children at the educational center in Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot. (Credit: SASA Setton)

Thanks to the Settons' support, what began as a pilot at Sheba Medical Center expanded to include 41 hospitals nationwide. Over the past 15 years, the SASA-Setton Organization has funded educational programs for more than 140,000 hospitalized children annually, reaching over 2 million children in total.

But the Organization's impact didn’t stop there. Following Mr. Setton’s passing in 2020, Mrs. Hilda Setton sought a way to honor his memory. Thus, the SASA-Setton Prize for Children's Literature was born.

“We wanted to create something universal that would connect children to literature,” Gomes de Mesquita noted. The prize will be awarded to a selected author and illustrator with a unique requirement: they must visit hospitals and host reading sessions for hospitalized children. “This creates a beautiful connection between the creators and the children," she explained, "It shows that hospitalized children are an integral part of Israeli society.”

The 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Tamar Verete-Zehavi, exemplifies the ideals behind the prize. An author and educator, Verete-Zehavi’s career has been defined by her dedication to fostering empathy and understanding through children’s literature.

“I began writing because I couldn’t find the books I wanted my children to read,” she told the Jerusalem Post. Her first book, a collaboration with her friend Abed El-Salam Younes, was a bilingual story in Hebrew and Arabic. “It was about a young girl growing up in an unrecognized Arab village. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The story wasn’t just about the child’s life—it was about creating space for both languages and cultures on the same page.” This commitment to inclusivity and social activism has guided her work ever since. Verete-Zehavi’s book Mulu and Tzagai, written during the height of Israel's refugee crisis, introduced children to the lives of African asylum-seekers.

“Children need to understand their world, even its challenges,” she said. “I wanted my books to inspire critical thinking and hope.” Winning the Lifetime Achievement Award, she notes, is particularly meaningful. “I’ve worked in hospital schools, where diversity and empathy are part of the daily reality. The connection between the prize and the hospital environment resonates deeply with me.”

The 2024 Prize for Children’s Literature was awarded to author Yael Gover and illustrator Noam Weiner for their book Shnaim Shablulaim (Two Snails). Gover explains that the inspiration came from her own life. “The story was born out of personal pain.

My daughter grew up between two homes after my divorce and often expressed how torn she felt. Through this story, I wanted to explore themes of resilience and acceptance—not just for her but for all children experiencing upheaval.”

The book also resonates with broader themes of adaptation and healing. “I’ve had adults tell me they see themselves in the story, especially those living between cultures or countries,” Gover says. For Gover, children’s literature is a powerful tool for comfort and recovery. Her first book focused on a young boy whose only solace during an illness came from his dog. “Books can offer children a quiet, comforting presence, even when everything else feels overwhelming,” she says.

The SASA-Setton Prize, Gover adds, is a testament to the enduring value of literature. “The prize and the idea behind it are amazing," she said, "especially these days. Even now, when children’s literature and literature in general are facing so many challenges, having something that provides support is incredible."

More than a literary award, the prize serves as a bridge between art and healing. Gomes de Mesquita emphasized that the award has also inspired a renewed appreciation for Hebrew, a language central to Israeli identity. The initiative's heart lies in the hospital setting, forming a unique microcosm of Israeli society.

“In hospital rooms, children sleep side by side—an Arab next to a Jew, a religious child next to a secular one. For an eight-year-old patient, it doesn’t matter if their new friend is different; they talk about school and hobbies,” Ms. Gomes de Mesquita shared, "this universal connection is at the core of the program’s mission, which ensures that the stories and illustrations reflect and celebrate the rich diversity of the society these children are part of."

“Our goal is to create something universal that connects all these children, offering them content that transcends cultural divides and highlights their shared humanity. Children’s literature plays a vital role in preserving language and culture," Gomes de Mesquita explains. "In hospitals, you’ll see children of every background—Jewish, Arab, religious, secular—sitting side by side. Literature helps them understand the world and each other,”

"This shared understanding is crucial in challenging times, as the prize celebrates creativity and asks more significant questions, even amid war and uncertainty. The prize encourages authors to tackle contemporary issues that resonate across society.

From gender identity to bullying, today’s stories reflect the complexities of modern life. Despite the past year's difficulties, this year’s winners managed to infuse their work with positivity and hope, reminding us of literature’s power to inspire and connect,” she concludes.

Fifteen years after SASA Setton's inception, Hilda Setton continues transforming lives through hospital education programs and the Children’s Literature Prize as a legacy of compassion, creativity, and community.

For Gomes de Mesquita, Verte-Zehavi, and Gover, the prize is not just a recognition of literary talent—it’s a celebration of resilience and connection. "This year’s creators conveyed different, positive, and essential messages," Gomes de Mesquita concluded, "We succeeded in holding on to life, focusing on something beyond immediate survival. The legacy of the late Mr. Setton and Mrs. Hilsa Setton has ensured that every child in Israel, no matter who they are, are given a chance."

This article was written in cooperation with the SASA-Setton Organization.