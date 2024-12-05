'Every Child Deserves to Dream: International Neuroblastoma Awareness Day Is Here'

Today, December 5th, marks the first-ever International Neuroblastoma Awareness Day—a Global Day of Action and unity to fight for children battling this devastating disease. Neuroblastoma is a rare but aggressive cancer that primarily affects children under the age of 5. For these children and their families, life changes in an instant, as they are thrust into a battle for which no one is prepared.

A Personal Mission: Shir's Legacy

For me, this mission is deeply personal. My son, Shir, was just two years old when we lost him to neuroblastoma. The cancer struck without warning, and despite his extraordinary bravery and our tireless fight, Shir's journey ended far too soon.

Shir's light remains with us, guiding this effort to ensure that other families never have to experience this heartbreak. His legacy inspired me to found Shir for Life and to create this Global Day of Awareness, uniting advocates, researchers, and families around the world to drive change.

Meet Gal

Gal Shtekelmacher was just shy of his fifth birthday when his life turned upside down. He began complaining of leg pain, leading to repeated visits to the doctor, who suspected an inflamed hip joint. Then came the blood test, the hospital room, and the moment that every parent dreads: the diagnosis. A massive tumor—13.5 by 11.5 centimeters—was discovered in Gal's abdomen. The cancer had already spread to his bone marrow, placing him in the high-risk stage of neuroblastoma.

For the next year and eight months, Gal and his family faced an unrelenting series of treatments: chemotherapy, surgery, immunotherapy, two bone marrow transplants, and radiotherapy. It was a battle for his life, fought with unimaginable courage.

Today, Gal is cancer-free. At nine years old, he's returned to the life of a typical child, but neuroblastoma has left its mark—on his body, his health, and his family's peace of mind. Hearing and lung damage are constant reminders of his battle, and the shadow of relapse looms large. Gal's story is one of resilience and hope, but it also underscores the urgent need for greater awareness, earlier detection, and life-saving research to ensure a brighter future for all children fighting neuroblastoma.

The Power of Community and Action

Neuroblastoma is rare, but its impact is profound. It accounts for 12% of childhood cancer deaths, and the statistics are stark:● 1 in 2 children with high-risk neuroblastoma do not survive.● 3 in 5 children are diagnosed at high risk, drastically reducing their chances of recovery.● For many who do survive, the long-term effects of treatment are life-altering.

But these numbers are not the whole story. They don't capture the dreams these children and their families hold onto, or the potential that exists to change outcomes through awareness, early detection, and research.

International Neuroblastoma Awareness Day provides a platform to unite the global Jewish community—and communities worldwide—in this fight. Jewish values like tikkun olam (repairing the world) and pikuach nefesh (saving a life) remind us of our responsibility to act, especially when children's lives are at stake.

How You Can Make a DifferenceThis day is not just about statistics or stories—it's about action. Here's how you can join the fight:● Raise Awareness: Share stories like Gal's and facts about neuroblastoma to educate others. Early detection can save lives.● Attend the Global Webinar: Today, leading researchers and advocates from around theworld will share what's next in the fight against neuroblastoma. Register now at https://neuroblastomaday.org/webinar.● Support Life-Saving Research: Donations fund critical research that can lead to earlier diagnoses, better treatments, and improved outcomes for children worldwide.

Together, we can turn small steps into giant leaps for children like Gal and Shir. Today, we unite our voices to ensure that every child, no matter where they are, has the chance to dream, grow, and live without the shadow of neuroblastoma. Let's make International Neuroblastoma Awareness Day a powerful reminder that hope is stronger than fear and that collective action can save lives.

Learn more: https://neuroblastomaday.org

