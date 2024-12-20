Chikli: CAIR leader praised October 7 massacre, called Gaza 'concentration camp'

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry Minister Amichai Chikli escalated his campaign against the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Thursday, exposing the organization’s alleged ties to Hamas and sharing a damning quote from its executive director, Nihad Awad, about the October 7 Hamas-led massacre in Israel.

In a series of posts on X, Chikli wrote: “The time has come to discuss @CAIRNational, its origins, and the hidden ideology behind its self-definition as a ‘human rights organization.’ Let’s begin.” He continued by linking CAIR’s establishment to the Palestine Committee, a Hamas-affiliated network in the US, and cited FBI wiretaps from a 1993 meeting in Philadelphia where plans to create CAIR were allegedly finalized.

The time has come to discuss @CAIRNational, its origins, and the hidden ideology behind its self-definition as a "human rights organization."Let's begin - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994. The organization has a…

Chikli directly quoted Awad’s remarks about the October 7 attack that left over 1,200 Israelis dead: “The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege, the walls of the concentration camp, on October 7. And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege… walking free into their land, which they were not allowed to walk in.” Chikli labeled the statement as an endorsement of terrorism and a vivid illustration of CAIR’s true agenda.

The statement has drawn widespread condemnation, with Jewish organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, describing it as “outrageously antisemitic.” The White House, in response, disavowed CAIR’s involvement in any federal programs, particularly its previous role in discussions surrounding combating antisemitism.

Ties to Hamas and the Holy Land Foundation

Chikli’s posts drew extensively from an August 2024 report by the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry. According to the report, CAIR was established in 1994 by figures connected to the Palestine Committee, a Hamas-affiliated group responsible for fundraising, lobbying, and propaganda in the U.S. during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The report describes a 1993 meeting in Philadelphia, where members of the Palestine Committee strategized on how to create a “moderate” front organization to continue supporting Hamas under the radar. “CAIR’s founders, including Nihad Awad and Omar Ahmad, were directly involved in this meeting,” the report stated, calling CAIR’s establishment “a calculated effort to mask its extremist roots.”

Chikli also highlighted financial links between CAIR and the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development (HLF), which was shut down following its conviction for funneling $12 million to Hamas. Evidence presented at HLF’s trial showed financial transfers between the foundation and CAIR for “consulting services.”

“The network of connections is undeniable,” Chikli wrote. “CAIR is not an isolated organization; it is part of a larger web of Hamas-affiliated entities operating under the guise of human rights.”

The report reveals that despite CAIR's documented history of antisemitic rhetoric and ties to Hamas, the organization had previously been included in the White House's program to combat antisemitism. This inclusion was part of a broader initiative to engage diverse voices in addressing antisemitism in the US. However, following Awad’s inflammatory comments about the October 7 massacre, the Biden administration severed all ties with CAIR and removed the group from the program.

“This is a group that has consistently undermined efforts to combat antisemitism while publicly claiming to support such initiatives,” Chikli wrote, criticizing the initial decision to involve CAIR in the program. “It is a glaring example of how organizations with hidden agendas can infiltrate even the highest levels of government.”

The ministry’s report also accused CAIR of promoting antisemitic and anti-Israel narratives. It cited a controversial CAIR workshop titled "American Jews and Political Power: Myth or Reality," which it described as “blatantly antisemitic.” The workshop examined Jewish advocacy groups and suggested they were part of a coordinated effort to control US policy.

Chikli reinforced these findings in his posts, calling CAIR a “central player” in spreading anti-Israel rhetoric on American campuses and beyond. “This is not a human rights organization,” he wrote. “It is a sophisticated operation designed to undermine Israel, disguise Hamas activities, and spread antisemitic tropes under the radar.”

Chikli’s revelations have reignited debates about CAIR’s role in American society. “The truth is out there for everyone to see,” he wrote. “It is time for governments and civil society to take a stand and hold CAIR accountable for its actions, its leadership, and its support for Hamas.”

The report recommended that Israel consider designating CAIR as a terrorist organization and called for stronger measures to delegitimize its activities globally. Chikli emphasized the urgency of action, writing, “The days of hiding behind a façade of human rights advocacy are over.”