'They won't survive the winter': Hostage families call on the government to reach a hostage deal

The Hostages Families Forum held a rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday, demanding a deal that would guarantee the return of all the hostages.

The rally was addressed by members of the families and relatives of the hostages, as well as hostages who were returned in the previous deal.

In the statement of the families, Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, who earlier this week marked his second birthday in Hamas captivity, spoke and said, "We heard tonight that the prime minister said in an interview with foreign media that he would not agree to end the war 'before we remove Hamas.' This is another attempt at torpedoing [the deal]."

"The same prime minister who deliberately did not act to replace the Hamas government is now using this as an excuse to prolong the war and abandon the hostages. Netanyahu wants to bury my Matan in the tunnels. An end to the war in Gaza and a comprehensive deal to return all the hostages - this is in Israel's interest! Hamas has been defeated. Its leadership has been eliminated. There is no justification for continuing the war in Gaza." Jerusalem - the protest march arrived at Paris square, calling for the release of all 100 hostages in a single deal. (credit: ORNA KUPFERMAN)

Weak, vile, evil

Danny Elgert, brother of hostage Itzik Elgert, said, "This week, the vile and evil manner in which Netanyahu's nest is run together with his family members, and how the poison machine is operated, was revealed."

"We are once again reminded of the hate campaign that came out of Netanyahu's office and was launched against us, the families, and against a deal. A fraud operation on behalf of Netanyahu and his people was launched on the public in order to torpedo a deal. Netanyahu, look the families in the eye! You humiliated us, trampled us, turned us into public enemies. The only thing left for you to do is fulfill the will of the people, end the war.".

Yotam Cohen, Nimrod Cohen's brother, said, "When we are all in a warm, dry house with a stove and blankets, the kidnapped are freezing in wet, dark tunnels. They are in immediate danger of death and suffering and are in continuous torture."

"There is a heartless and inhuman government here that abandons its own citizens and soldiers, a depraved government that commits crimes against its own people. Get them out of there! Get my brother Nimrod Cohen and all the hostages out of there!"