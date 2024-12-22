Education Ministry to investigate dropping STEM test scores

A special team will examine Israel’s Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) test results from May 2023, according to a statement released by the Education Ministry last week.

According to the statement, Education Minister Yoav Kisch instructed Education Ministry Director General Meir Shimoni to establish the team due to a significant decline in students’ scores last year.

The team will include the Deputy Director of Pedagogical Administration, the Ministry's Comptroller, and the Chief Scientist.

The team will conduct an investigation and develop new recommendations with the goal of advancing STEM education in Israel.

Kisch will share the findings

"In light of the decline in TIMSS test results from May 2023, I have instructed to immediately establish a review team,” Kitsch said. Children in classroom (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“This is part of my commitment to improving achievements in international tests and strengthening science education. Upon completion of the team's work, we will share the findings with the public."

In 2019, Israel was ranked ninth place globally, with a score of 519. In 2023, Israel fell to 23rd place with a score of 487, dropping 32 points.