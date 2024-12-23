Shirel Golan's brother says she was abused in hospital months before her death

The brother of Shirel Golan, a survivor of the Nova Music Festival who took her own life, says his sister was abused at a psychiatric hospital, KAN reported on Sunday.

In an interview with Israel Radio's Keren Neubach, Eyal Golan, Shirel’s brother, claimed she was beaten a few months before she took her own life by security guards at the Lev Hasharon Psychiatric Hospital, KAN reported.

אייל, אחיה של שורדת הנובה שיראל גולן ששמה קץ לחייה לפני כחודשיים, טען בפני @kereneubach שכמה חודשים לפני כן, היא הוכתה בידי מאבטחים של בית חולים פסיכיאטרי • מבית החולים נמסר בתגובה: אנו בטוחים בטיפול שקיבלה. הוקמה ועדת בדיקה כך שייבחן באופן שקוף ומדויק אופן הטיפול בה | לסיפור… — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 22, 2024

Shirel was found dead on October 20, her 22nd birthday. According to Eyal, Shirel exhibited symptoms of PTSD, including seclusion and social withdrawal. Despite the family’s efforts to encourage her to seek treatment, Golan reported that she did not receive adequate assistance from state authorities.

She was hospitalized twice at Lev Hasharon Hospital in Pardesiya, but her family stressed she was never officially recognized as a PTSD victim of the Nova massacre.

In a statement following Shirel’s death, Lev Hasharon Psychiatric Hospital expressed condolences to the family. "The hospital shares in the family's grief. The hospital provides a therapeutic response to every patient who needs it, taking into account their medical, emotional, and mental condition, in accordance with the law,” KAN quoted. Shirel Golan. (credit: Courtesy)

Lev Hasharon denies wrongdoing

The hospital denied allegations of abuse, stating, "Violence was never used against the patient or other patients."

It also announced the establishment of an inspection committee under the Patient's Rights Law to review Shirel’s treatment, noting that the committee includes external parties. However, according to KAN, the family stated they were not informed about the committee and learned of its existence only through media reports.

“The state killed Shirel,” Eyal stated, adding, “If the state doesn’t wake up, there will be more cases like this.” He called on the authorities to increase awareness and improve treatment for trauma survivors to prevent similar tragedies in the future.