Ethiopian-Israeli students achieve equal matriculation rates in educational milestone

Ethiopian-Israeli students have shown significant achievements thanks to the Education Ministry’s ‘New Path’ program, the Ministry announced last week.

The program involves 44,820 Ethiopian-Israeli students, from kindergarten to 12th grade, representing about 2% of all students in the education system.

According to the Ministry’s statement, among the key achievements was the fact that in the 2023 academic year, Ethiopian-Israeli had the same matriculation eligibility rate as all Hebrew speakers.

Additionally, the past year saw a 24% increase in the number of participants in excellence programs.

The program has been re-approved for the 2025 academic year with a NIS 63 million budget.

In the new year, the program will continue to assist Ethiopian-Israeli students and promote optimal integration into Israeli society.

The power of education

"The impressive achievements are important evidence of the program's vitality and the power of an education system committed to true equal opportunities,” Education Minister Yoav Kisch said. “The significant budget allocated to the program for the 2025 academic year ensures the continuation of this important process."

"The data proves that precise and consistent investment brings results,” Meir Shimoni, Director General of the Education Ministry, added.

“We will continue to work to advance achievements and expand the circle of success of Ethiopian-Israeli students in Israeli society."