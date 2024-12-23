Police commissioner urges officers to ignore report of prior ties to Sara Netanyahu

Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levi urged police officers in a letter on Monday to ignore “headlines whose purpose is to create [public storms]” after an investigation in the television show Uvda that aired on Thursday revealed that Sara Netanyahu had commended him for using force against protestors.

The show was based on leaked text conversations between Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Hani Bliveis, a longtime close aide to the couple who fell out with them shortly before her death from cancer in March 2023.

The texts, whose authenticity could not be independently verified, showed that Sara Netanyahu ordered Bliveis to organize protests and social media smear campaigns against political and other rivals. In addition, it showed that the prime minister’s wife requested that Bliveis commend Levy for increased enforcement of COVID-19 laws against protestors against the prime minister and for the use of violence against them.

“I wish to clarify that from the day I enlisted in the police force, and certainly in my current role as Commissioner, I have acted and continue to act solely for the benefit of the organization and its people and for the State of Israel and its citizens,” Levy wrote.

“Throughout all the years of my service in the Israel Police, I have always maintained integrity and acted with loyalty, professionalism, and without political motives. Regarding the publications, I clarify that the relationship with Ms. Hani Bliveis, may her memory be a blessing, was a long-standing friendship, free of interests or political considerations, which began when she was a volunteer in the Tel Aviv district where I served, and nothing more,” Levy wrote. Israel Border Police stop as the siren rings out across Israel to mark Yom Hazikaron, April 28, 2020 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“These unfounded and unrestrained attacks harm the entire police force and, by definition, affect public trust in the organization. Therefore, I urge you not to track headlines aimed at causing storms. Our duty requires us to continue to act responsibly and professionally, committed to the organization's values and its public mission. I trust you will continue to perform your duties in the best possible way, ignoring background noise and standing firm against challenges, as you do daily with endless dedication. I will continue to work to make the police better, more professional, and well-prepared to handle any challenge,” Levy wrote.

Dozens of complained filed over a different part of the investigation

On Sunday, dozens of people filed police complaints against Sara Netanyahu over another part of the investigation, which revealed that she had demanded a smear campaign against Hadas Klein, a key witness in what is known as Case 1000, where the prime minister allegedly inappropriately received hundreds of thousands of shekels worth of cigars and champagne from billionaires Arnon Milchan and James Packer.