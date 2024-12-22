Dozens of police complaints against Sara Netanyahu for witness tampering

Dozens of people filed police complaints on Sunday morning against Sarah Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over alleged witness tampering in her husband’s criminal trial, which was revealed on the Uvda television show on Thursday.

The show revealed text conversations between Sarah Netanyahu and Hani Bliveis, a longtime close aide to the prime minister and his wife who fell out with them shortly before her death from cancer in March 2023.

The texts, whose authenticity could not be independently verified, showed that Sarah Netanyahu ordered Bliveis to organize protests and social media smear campaigns against political and other rivals. One of them was Hadas Klein, a key witness in what is known as Case 1000, where the prime minister allegedly inappropriately received hundreds of thousands of shekels worth of cigars and champagne from billionaires Arnon Milchan and James Packer.

The complaints were filed in response to a call by the team of Democrats MK Naama Lazimi. Lazimi herself demanded following the show that Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara order a criminal investigation over Sara Netanyahu’s actions.

Klein has already filed a series of civil suits against threats and smear campaigns against her by supporters of Netanyahu. However, the connection to Netanyahu's inner circle has not been apparent until now.

Two members of Netanyahu’s media team, Yonatan Urich and Ofer Golan, are currently ongoing a trial over alleged witness tampering of Shlomo Filber, a key witness in Case 4000.

The Uvda show revealed a series of other questionable actions conducted by Bliveis at the direction of Sarah Netanyahu. These included encouraging then Israel Police regional commander Dep.-Ch. Danny Levy, who is now the Israel Police commissioner, to increase enforcement of COVID-19 laws against protestors against the prime minister, and commending Levy for the use of violence against them, ordering protests against the Netanyahu’s Caesarea neighbors, the Farkash family, whose son Tom, a pilot, was killed in the Second Lebanon War; and more.