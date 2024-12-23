Ireland’s Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris called for a ceasefire in Gaza and renewed humanitarian aid efforts during a phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday.

While Harris highlighted the humanitarian challenges faced by Palestinians, the conversation did not address the context of ongoing Hamas aggression against Israel, a point that has drawn criticism from Israeli officials.

Harris expressed concern over the loss of life in Gaza, stating, “The heartbreaking milestone of more than 45,000 dead was passed earlier this month, of which nearly 15,000 were innocent children.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have proved these numbers to be exaggerated. He added that families in Gaza “lack the most basic items, including food, clothing, shoes, mattresses, blankets, and kitchen supplies.” However, the Taoiseach made no mention of the continued rocket attacks on Israeli civilians or the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7, which marked the beginning of the multi-front war.

Israeli officials have criticized Harris for failing to acknowledge that Hamas, a recognized terrorist organization, bears significant responsibility for the situation in Gaza. "Statements like these, which omit the role of Hamas and its use of human shields, do little to foster a nuanced understanding of the conflict," an Israeli diplomat told The Jerusalem Post.

Ireland’s recognition of Palestine sparks tension

Harris reaffirmed Ireland’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine earlier this year, a move that Israel viewed as one-sided and premature. Some criticized our decision to recognize Palestine, but I am resolute in what I said on that day in MaTherehere. There is never a wrong time to do the right thing,’” Harris said.

While Harris claimed the recognition “took nothing away from Israel,” Israeli officials argue that such actions undermine peace efforts by rewarding unilateral moves without demanding accountability from the Palestinian leadership.

Chief Rabbi of Ireland Yoni Wieder recently criticized Irish political leaders for their anti-Israel rhetoric, noting that Ireland failed to display solidarity with Israel in the wake of the October 7 massacre. “Irish political leaders have routinely failed to acknowledge that Israel is waging war against jihadist terrorist organizations intent on its destruction,” Wieder said.

A call for peace without balance

Harris emphasized the need for international support for UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) and noted Ireland’s role in medically evacuating eight injured Palestinian children for treatment. However, critics argue that his comments ignored the suffering of Israel, which has faced thousands of rocket attacks and terror incidents throughout the year.

"The only conclusion that can fairly be drawn at the end of 2024 is that the world has failed the innocent people of Gaza," Harris said, without mentioning Hamas's use of resources to fund its military capabilities instead of aiding Gaza's population.

“True peace will only come when the international community acknowledges the full complexity of this conflict, including Hamas’s role in perpetuating violence and the security concerns Israel faces daily,” the Israeli diplomat added.