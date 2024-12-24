'CYBERDOME': IDF concludes cyber defense drill with US military

The IDF concluded a two-week cyber defense exercise in conjunction with the US Cyber Command, the military said on Tuesday.

The aim of the drill, dubbed "CYBERDOME IX" and carried out in the US, was to boost both countries' cyber defense capabilities, the IDF stated.

The exercise simulated various scenarios, focusing on regional threats, with dozens of IDF soldiers and US Cyber Command troops participating.

IDF Cyber Defense Directorate chief, Major-General Aviad Dagan, made a visit to the exercise.

"The “CYBERDOME IX” exercise illustrates the importance of cooperation between Israel and the United States in the cyber domain," Maj.-Gen. Dagan said. IDF and US military officials at the CYBERDOME IX exercise. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'Strategic opportunity'

"It is a strategic opportunity to deepen professional ties, share knowledge and capabilities, and work together to strengthen the defense of the digital arena of both nations. This cooperation is essential for addressing the evolving threats in the cyber domain on the global stage."

Deputy Commanding General of US Army Cyber Command, Brig.-Gen. Matthew Lennox noted, “This annual event provides a valuable opportunity for US and Israeli cyber personnel to work together in a complex training environment, solidifying the bond between our two nations and fostering a shared understanding of cyber operations."