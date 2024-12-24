DonutsForRoey: A sweet tribute to an Israeli-American hero’s legacy this Hanukkah

A year after Staff Sergeant Roey Weiser heroically sacrificed his life during the October 7 terrorist attack, his parents launched the #DonutsForRoey campaign to honor his memory and spread Hanukkah joy.

On October 7, 2023, Weiser, a dual American-Israeli citizen, sacrificed his life while saving at least a dozen fellow IDF soldiers during a terrorist attack at the Erez Crossing base near Gaza. Thanks to Roey’s heroic actions and the resilience of his comrades, the terrorists were stopped from advancing toward Ashkelon and Ashdod, protecting countless civilians and soldiers.

One year later, Roey’s parents, Naomi and Yisrael, launched the #DonutsForRoey campaign, inviting the public to honor his memory by enjoying a donut (or sufganiyah in Hebrew) and sharing a photo on social media using the hashtag.

Homemade donuts with jam. (credit: chen mizrahi)

Cherish every moment

"Donuts were one of Roey’s favorite foods, and he always looked forward to Hanukkah so he could enjoy them," said Naomi and Yisrael. "Chanukah is the festival of lights and joy, which reflects who Roey was—always smiling and bringing light to those around him. With this initiative, we aim to spread joy while remembering Roey."

The couple also shared a heartfelt message: "Seeing those smiling photos is so meaningful to us. We’ve learned to cherish every moment and take as many pictures as possible, because we never had the chance to take that final photo with Roey."

The campaign has resonated deeply with people around the world. Thousands have joined in, posting their pictures with donuts in tribute to Roey’s memory. Prominent Israeli politicians, actors, athletes, and journalists have also participated, sharing their photos on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.