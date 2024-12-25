Police make hanukkiah from Hezbollah rocket shrapnel for North

Rocket pieces and missile fragments that killed Israelis during the war with Hezbollah have been used to make a new hanukkiah in a project initiated by police bomb disposal experts, Israel Police announced.

Throughout Hanukkah, the hanukkiah will travel throughout northern Israel, including the Golan Heights, Kiryat Shmona, a hotel in Rosh Pina that houses evacuees from the north, and the city of Shfaram.

Public representatives, security forces who served in the war, and families of those killed will be present to light the hanukkiah each night, the police stated.

On the final day, the hanukkiah will be lit on Mount Meron for the annual “This is Hanukkah” event, which attracts thousands of visitors.

Lighting the North

The Israel Police project called “Lighting the North,” contains pieces from the rocket that killed 12 Druze children on a soccer field in Majdal Shams in July, fragments from the missile that killed one teacher in Shfaram, and parts from the rocket that killed a couple in Kiryat Shmona.

Wherever rockets and projectiles landed, officers, police bomb disposal experts, and security forces “worked tirelessly to save lives,” the police said. After each incident, the bomb disposal teams collected the remnants of the rockets, gathering all the parts at the Galilee Bomb Disposal Unit.