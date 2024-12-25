HaYeladim Shelanu brings light to bereaved families with Hanukkah candle-lighting

To bring light and hope to families devastated by the tragic events of October 7 and the ensuing war, HaYeladim Shelanu (Our Children) has organized a unique series of Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremonies across Israel. Founded by Joseph Waks, who also serves as its president, the organization is dedicated to supporting families who have endured unimaginable loss.

The events will take place in five locations, each chosen to serve bereaved families locally: near the Kinneret on December 25, the Western Negev on December 26, the Binyamin Regional Council on December 27, Gush Etzion on December 29, and Hod Hasharon on December 31.

Waks explained the initiative's motivation: "Straight after October 7, I realized families needed extra love and care. Everyone in Israel has been affected somehow—whether through their own family, neighbors, or friends. This is our way of showing them they are not alone."

"Each family carries an unimaginable burden, but their resilience is truly inspiring," he reflected. "There's an expression we hold dear—God takes away our very best. Meeting these families, you realize how extraordinary their loved ones were. Farmers, soldiers, parents—ordinary people who accomplished extraordinary things. We can’t bring them back, but we can stand with their families and let them know they are not alone."

Each event is designed to do more than light candles—it offers a sense of togetherness and joy. Participants will enjoy activities, receive meaningful gifts, and connect with others who understand their pain. “We wanted to make sure these gifts are beautiful, not just small tokens, and many were brought from America. But we also prioritize supporting the Israeli economy, so we source as much as possible locally,” Waks shared.

The organization works closely with the families to create deeply personal experiences. “Every family I meet is extraordinary,” said Waks. “For them to get up every day and move forward is already a victory. Our goal is to help put a smile on their faces and remind them they are loved.”