IDF intercepts Yemen missile fired toward central Israel

The IDF intercepted a projectile fired from Yemen's Houthis toward central Israel during the early hours of Wednesday morning, Israel's military said shortly after the incident.

The projectile triggered a wave of sirens throughout central and southern Israel.

There were no reports of casualties from the incident. However, Magen David Adom (MDA) said that paramedics were providing medical care to over 10 people who were injured while seeking shelter during the sirens or who required treatment due to anxiety.

All flights from Ben Gurion airport were delayed following the incident, Israeli media reported.

"Run to the shelters," Houthi official Hezam al-Asad posted on X/Twitter approximately 15 minutes after the projectile was launched.

"We have warned you many times to stop killing the children of Gaza!"

Near-daily launches

This attack came barely 24 hours after the last ballistic missile, which was launched by the Houthis early Tuesday morning, leaving a 60-year-old woman in severe condition after suffering from a head injury on her way to a shelter.

Additionally, on Saturday, sixteen people in Tel Aviv were lightly wounded by glass shards after a Houthi rocket fired from Yemen slammed into Jaffa.

"For the 5th time in a week, millions of Israelis were sent to shelter as Houthi terrorists in Yemen launched a missile attack" The IDF wrote on X.

This is a developing story