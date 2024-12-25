Vatican ambassador called by Israeli Foreign Ministry over Pope's comments on Israel

The Vatican ambassador was summoned to the Israeli Foreign Ministry for a conversation with the director general following Pope Francis's recent comment on Israeli “cruelty” in Gaza, an Israeli source told The Jerusalem Post.

The official added that the meeting between the senior Israeli official and Nuncio Adolpho Tito Yllana, the Holy See’s ambassador to Israel, took place this week and emphasized that it was only a conversation between the two officials.

Earlier this week, during a speech, the Pope condemned the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and said, “Yesterday, children were bombed. This is not war. This is cruelty. I want to say this because it touches my heart,” Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oren Mamorstein said in response that the pope is “ignoring Hamas’ cruelty.”

Calling for a ceasefire

On Wednesday, during his Christmas message, the pope called for a ceasefire in Gaza, and called the situation “extremely grave” but did not repeat the claim of “cruelty” as in the beginning of the week. Pope Francis looks on, at a mass to open the Synod of Bishops in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, October 2, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/FILE PHOTO)

In mid-December, the Pope suggested that allegations of genocide in Gaza “should be carefully investigated,” and in early December, the Pope was photographed next to a nativity scene in which Jesus was wrapped in a keffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli responded to both these incidents by accusing the Pope of perpetuating a “dangerous blood libel” against Israel and distorting history in a letter sent last week.