IDF arrests suspect for murder of two soldiers in 2007

The IDF arrested Ali Dandis in Bethlehem on Thursday, 17 years after the murder of two soldiers while they were hiking in Nahal Telem, the military announced.

In a joint operation conducted by the Shin Bet (Israeli Security Agency), the Yamam (Israeli Police Special Counter-Terrorism Unit), and the IDF, Intelligence Collection Unit 636 arrested Ali Dandis for questioning.

He is suspected of involvement in the fatal shooting attack on December 28, 2007, in Nahal Telem, in which two IDF soldiers, Ahikam Amihai and David Rubin, were murdered while hiking.

Dandis is also suspected of involvement in a shooting attack in 2012, which led to no casualties. PALESTINIAN POLICE keep guard ahead of a visit by Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas to Jenin, in July. The streets of PA cities are policed by the Palestinian security forces, the writer points out. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

Recurring arrests

Palestinian Security Forces had regularly arrested Dandis over the years for a variety of reasons.

The Jerusalem Post reported at the time of the attack that the terrorists had handed themselves over to Palestinian Security Forces the day of the attack.

Dandis was a Fatah member and worked in Hebron's Sharia courts, while his accomplice Amar Taha was a member of the Palestinian Security Forces.