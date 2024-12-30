Home Front Command chief criticized for approving wartime leave without permission

Senior IDF officers have expressed criticism of Home Front Command Chief Maj.-Gen. Rafi Milo for initiating a mass period of leave for commanders and soldiers during active wartime.

The decision has drawn particular concern amid a sharp escalation in rocket fire from Yemen and the Gaza Strip over the last week. Military officials have cautioned that additional launches from Gaza are likely as the Nahal Brigade’s battalion combat team advances operations in Beit Hanun.

Maj.-Gen. Milo did not present his decision for approval to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, despite the army’s declaration of a multi-front war emergency. This type of concentrated leave, typically reserved for peacetime, has not been adopted by the Northern, Central, or Southern Commands, all of which remain on high alert.

Military sources also disclosed that soldiers from the Rescue Brigade were included in the leave arrangement, although it was designated for staff personnel only.

Sources from the Home Front Command clarified that commanders had been authorized to scale back activities in areas where operational readiness was not immediately necessary during the week. They emphasized that critical operational units such as public information, rescue, and emergency missions remain unaffected.

Operational response units will remain fully active

Commanders were instructed: “In areas where non-operational activities can be reduced, concentrated leave may be granted to send a positive message to career personnel who were unable to utilize their annual leave due to heavy workloads.” One source added that 90% of the soldiers in the command had not used their annual leave, which could be forfeited if not taken.

The IDF Spokesperson issued the following statement in response:

"The Home Front Command maintains all required readiness levels. Operational units are fully active, and the Home Front Command battalions are carrying out emergency operations, as well as defense and security missions. This is a reduced-activity week for areas where immediate readiness is not essential, ensuring no impact on operational capabilities. The initiative is meant to provide Home Front Command personnel a brief break during the holiday period, allowing them to spend time with their children after over a year without such opportunities."