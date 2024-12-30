'My only sin was being a fan': Eyal Golan's alleged victim reveals details of sexual exploitation

Harrowing details into the organized sexual exploitation of minors carried out by the father and associates of Israeli singer Eyal Golan came to light on Sunday evening through the testimony of Taisia Zamolowski, the main accuser in the 'Social Games' case against Golan and his father, Dani Biton.

Taisia, 29, revealed her identity for the first time in an interview given to KAN's 'All Will Be Well' program, shedding light unto her interactions with Golan and his father, further accusing them and their associates of horrifying acts of sexual assault committed against underage Israeli girls, as part of a scheme to force minors into sexual acts through their connection to the famous singer.

Taisia, then-16 years old, recalled the night she had first met Biton, Golan's father, at Tel Aviv nightclub and bar Fashion.

Biton contacted Taisia the day after, calling her home's landline. Biton invited her to one of her son's concerts, an invitation she accepted.

After weeks had passed, Biton again contacted Taisia, who celebrated turning 17 only days before. "We're going to celebrate at Fashion," Taisia quoted Biton as saying on the phone, minutes before he arrived at her doorstep to drive her to the nightclub.

However, as Taisia recalled in the interview, Biton did not drive her to the club. When confronted by Taisia, Biton assured her it's a "surprise." The surprise, Taisia told KAN, turned out to be a visit to Eyal Golan's residence.

Appearing visibly shaken, Taisia told KAN that as they were parking outside Golan's home, his father forcibly kept her in the vehicle. According to Taisia, Biton demanded she carry out a sexual act on him before she was to be allowed to see Golan.

Furthermore, Biton manipulated Taisia into lying about her age to Golan, as Taisia recalled: "He told me that if I really wanted to meet Eyal, I would have to tell him it was my 18th birthday, that I was one year older.

"And I really wanted to meet Eyal," she said.

She then entered Golan's apartment, which was hosting a party at the time. According to Taisia, the party was attended by several other high-profile Mizrahi singers and musicians. "Dani sat me down next to this guy named Aviad...next to where the drinks were. He made me a Vodka & XL. Aviad made sure my cup was never empty."

Later on, Taisia recounted how Golan, via a microphone, encouraged the party's attendants to "congratulate Taisia for her legality. Today she is 18."

As Taisia went to use the Bathroom, she was stopped by Golan. "I want to ask you something," Taisia recalled Golan saying. "Leaning closer, he asked me if I am into oral sex, because he could 'tell by her lips she was good at it.'

"We went out to the stairwell...I performed oral sex on him for a few minutes, after which Golan went back to the apartment. A few moments later, one of Eyal's friends came out, someone famous, and told me: 'Give me what you gave Eyal.'"

Taisia told the man she was not interested, after which he allegedly dropped his pants and pulled her towards him, aggressively raping her into carrying oral sex. "I don't remember anything from that night after that. I don't even remember how I got home."

She noted to KAN that she had been an Eyal Golan fan growing since the age of 10. "My only sin was being a fan," Taisia said. "I idolized a monster." Eyal Golan and his famous acquaintance, who remained nameless in the interview, denied Taisia's version of events to KAN.

Taisia continued, saying that in the weeks following the party, Golan's father would continue to call her incessantly, inviting her to more concerts and recordings. She told KAN that Biton would use the opportunity to see his son again as means to receive more sexual favors from her, and to manipulate her into giving such favors to his associates, one of them named as Tzachi Assulin, who worked in Golan's production company.

In another incident, she recalled being coerced by Biton to enter a van and locking her inside with a man named Steve, who also sexually assaulted her, "because Dani said so."

Taisia also spoke of how she was punished by Golan's father for refusing to carry out sexual acts to his acquaintances. "We drove out to Netanya to see his friend, Aviad. He wanted me to be with him, and I refused. Later Dani left, Aviad was heavily intoxicated and fell asleep. Morning had almost come and Dani still didn't return my calls. He left me there.

"I just left the apartment, walked on the side of the road...after half an hour, a Netanya municipality officer stopped me to ask if everything was okay. I told him I was stranded, that I don't have a way to go home to Bat Yam. He took me back home.

Taisia called Biton again when she arrived at her home. "Every time you say 'no,' every time you do not do as you are told, every time you are not being a good girl, this is what will happen," Biton allegedly told her.

Multiple instances of alleged sexually assault

Biton allegedly sexually assaulted Taisia numerous times over the course of a trip to Eilat they had taken along with an acquaintance of Biton's and 'N,' another alleged victim of Biton's. According to testimonies from both Taisia and 'N,' Biton forced them to sleep in the same hotel room with him and his acquaintance, where they sexually assaulted them.

In Eilat, the two were told to come to Golan's hotel suite, where he allegedly sexually assaulted them in an "aggressive and forceful manner," 'N' told KAN. "We left [Golan's suite] bruised all over," she said.

Before leaving the suite, however, Taisia recounted that Golan had brought a friend into the bedroom whom he had wanted the two to "pleasure."

After Golan had left the room, his unnamed friend violently raped both Taisia and 'N,' forcibly pinning them down and shutting their mouths, as both recounted in their testimonies to KAN.

Arrested by Israel Police

Two weeks later, Taisia and 'N.' were arrested by Israel Police on suspicion of prostitution, following a year-long cover investigation by law enforcement into the happenings among Eyal Golan's circle. In their interviews to KAN, the two decried police's treatment of them while in custody.

"If you have been carrying out an undercover investigation for a year, and I have been inside this system for over a year, what does it mean?" Taisia told KAN. "It means [Israel Police] were hearing everything, and knew everything, and allowed it all to take place."

In 2015, Dani Biton was convicted as part of a plea deal in the 'Social Games' and sentenced to two years in prison. Biton was also convicted of paying the underage girls, giving them presents for the sexual services they provided, and obstruction of justice. In 2021, Biton died after contracting Coronavirus.

The case against Golan was closed in May 2023 due to lack of evidence.

Following KAN's broadcast of the interview, Golan put out a statement on his Instagram account, in which he insisted he had no knowledge of the actions of those who "used my name and exploited it to act in a manner that I condemn.

"All of these actions were done without my knowledge and behind my back, as can be understood from the article that aired yesterday. I cut all those people out of my life, including my father, with whom I completely cut off contact and changed my family name because of his actions."