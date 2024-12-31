'Abigail', 'Muhammad' are most popular baby names in Israel 2024

The most popular Israel baby name for Jewish girls in 2024 was Abigail (Avigail, meaning "father’s joy"), according to data released by the Population and Immigration Authority on Tuesday.

This is the second consecutive year that Abigail has topped the list, with 1,137 babies named.

Tamar (meaning "date palm") ranked second with 833 names, followed by Yael (meaning "ibex") with 714. These biblical names continue to be popular among Jewish girls in Israel.

Among Jewish boys, Ariel (meaning "lion of God") was the leading choice with 1,013 babies named. David (Dovid, meaning "beloved") was a close second with 990, followed by Lavi, which was chosen for 944 newborns. Notably, David, a favorite from 2023, dropped to second place this year.

Israel's general population

Across the general Israeli population, Muhammad (the name of the Islamic prophet) remained the most popular name for boys, with 1,740 babies given this name. Yosef was the second most common name with 1,201 babies given that name, followed by Adam, with 1,196 babies given that name. Illustrative image of a baby. (credit: PXHERE)

For girls, Abigail remained at the top across all demographics with 1,156 babies named. Miriam followed with 1,015 names, while Tamar came in third with 841.

The Population and Immigration Authority also reported that 181,000 babies were born in Israel in 2024, showing the country’s continued population growth.