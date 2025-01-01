Trump warns Hamas: Release hostages 'soon'

President-elect Donald Trump warned Hamas to release the hostages held in Gaza captivity "soon" when speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve gala on Tuesday.

"Let me put it this way," he said, "they [Hamas] better let the hostages come back soon."

When asked about a ceasefire, Trump said, "We're gonna see what happens."

Trump has made several similar statements in the past, including a post on Truth Social earlier in December in which he promised severe repercussions if the hostages would not be released by the date he assumes office.

"If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," his post read.

Faith in Trump

Trump's remarks earlier in December prompted comments from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and multiple Israeli ministers.

"How refreshing it is to hear clear and morally sound statements that do not create a false equivalence or call for addressing 'both sides,' but rather clarify who are good and who are bad," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated at the time.

The Hostage Families Forum praised Trump for his message, and parents of hostage Omer Neutra expressed their belief to The Jerusalem Post that Trump could secure the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza captivity. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“He’s a deal maker. He’s done it before,” Ronen Neutra said.

Hannah Sarisohn and Reuters contributed to this report.